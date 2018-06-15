Early leaks suggest more chunky bezels, dual cameras for Xperia XZ3

Share

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is fresh out of Sony’s design pits, and it only seems like yesterday that the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact were new and gleaming, but that isn’t stopping rumors about an upcoming Xperia XZ3 from knocking on our door.

As you might expect, details about this phone are extremely scarce at the moment, and we expect more and more details to come trickling in as we get closer to a possible release date. For now, here’s everything we know about the Sony Xperia XZ3.

Design

It’s safe to say that Sony will likely be sticking to its new “Ambient Flow” design with the Xperia XZ3, so expect to see a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and slimmer bezels along the sides of the phone. At least part of that seems to be the case in leaked imagery of what we assume is the Xperia XZ3.

Sony Xperia XZ3 Real Life Images Leak, Dual Cameras In Tow https://t.co/zYqPouMLLj pic.twitter.com/T2T4VCuo09 — Android Headlines (@Androidheadline) June 13, 2018

The front of the phone showcases the same chunky (for 2018 design) chin and forehead we’ve seen in the Xperia XZ2 range, so anyone hoping Sony would go for a more bezel-free look could be disappointed. A single front-facing camera is in evidence too, and some are postulating that the chunkier top and bottom of the phone could end up with front-facing stereo speakers, like the XZ2.

Around the back of the phone, the dual-lens setup is extremely obvious and very similar to the setup on the XZ2 Premium. The lack of a border around the lenses sets it apart from the XZ2 Premium though, so it’s fairly safe to assume this isn’t just that same phone in different trousers.

The gleam on the camera and the reflected light leads us to assume that the phone will come with a glass back — though that’s just supposition for the moment. It seems like a safe bet though, since the XZ2 was a glass and metal sandwich.

Specs

We may have also had something of a snapshot into the planned specifications for the Xperia XZ3, thanks to a leaked spec sheet.

It’s always worth taking spec sheets with a grain of salt since a list of specifications is rather easy to fake. In this case, it seems fairly close to what we’d expect from the XZ3. The Snapdragon 845 is in attendance, as expected of a 2018 flagship phone, as is 6GB of RAM, the choice between 64GB and 128GB of storage, and support for MicroSD cards up to 400GB. The battery is also larger than the XZ2, but not by much.

One of the other key elements to note here is the 2160 x 1080 resolution. Sony has generally restricted 4K resolutions to its XZ Premium line, and this looks set to continue with the XZ3, which will apparently stick with the same Full HD resolution as the Xperia XZ2. It’s also the same sized 5.7-inch screen.

That’s everything we know about the Sony Xperia XZ3 for now — but stay tuned for more as we hear it.