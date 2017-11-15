Sprint wants to pull you in with free Hulu under its unlimited data plan

On Wednesday, November 15, Sprint gave customers another opportunity to binge-watch TV shows by teaming up with Hulu. Under the carrier’s unlimited plan, both new and existing customers will have access to a free Hulu subscription.

The news comes only a few weeks after T-Mobile and Sprint officially declared an end to merger talks. Discussions between the two carriers had been ongoing for a while but an agreement couldn’t be met.

Coincidentally, T-Mobile offered its own promotion in partnership with a live-streaming service back in September. All T-Mobile One unlimited customers with two or more lines on their account, are able to receive a free standard Netflix subscription.

This also isn’t the first time Sprint has used free promotions to lure in new customers to its unlimited data plans. This past summer, the carrier offered a free year of unlimited data service for up to five lines.

With Sprint’s latest promotional offer, you have to be on Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom plan to reap the benefits of a free Hulu account. With the Unlimited Freedom Plan, new customers will get unlimited talk, text, and data for $25 per month per line only if you purchase four to five lines and if you enroll in AutoPay. But you also get the fifth line for free, if you do choose to add five lines.

In Sprint’s fine print, it mentions the savings — aka the fifth line for free — with the Unlimited Freedom Plan will last until January 31, 2019. After that, the plan will run you $60 per month for a single line, and $40 for the second line. Any additional lines after that — the fourth and fifth line — will cost $30 each per month. If you opt into AutoPay, you also get the $5 per month discount.

You also get HD streaming for video, music, and games, as well as a 10GB mobile hotspot — but will be reduced to 2GB speeds after 10GB. With HD video, it streams up to 1080p, music up to 1.5Mbps, and gaming streams up to 8Mbps. During congestion, your data will also be de-prioritized — meaning other customers will have priority over you for fast LTE speeds.

With the unlimited plan, you have access to the Hulu Limited Commercials plan which would normally cost you about $8 per month. You will also be limited to one Hulu plan per eligible Sprint account.

The offer to add a free Hulu subscription to your account, or sign up for one as a new customer, begins on Friday, November 17. You can sign up online through December 8 on Sprint’s website.