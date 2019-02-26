Digital Trends
Mobile

TCL shows off its 5G-capable USB data terminal at MWC 2019

Mark Jansen
By
t mobile harrisx 5g consumer index sign is pictured at the quantum stand mwc
Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

TCL has shown off its first functional 5G USB data terminal at MWC 2019, and it intends to release it in the second quarter (from the start of April until the end of June).

This device has been made in partnership with China Mobile, and uses MediaTek’s first-generation 5G chip, the MediaTek Helio M70. This processor supports independent networking (SA) and non-independent networking (NSA), as well as 4G/5G multi-mode multi-frequency. It’s also equipped with a hefty 4,000mAh battery to ensure a long operating time. When connected, the terminal will — according to claims by TCL — be able to provide PC end users with high-speed downlink rates of 4Gbps, and 2Gbps uplink rates.

Manufacturers are making huge strides toward folding phones, 5G, or both, and MWC 2019 is reflecting that. TCL — parent company of BlackBerry and creator of Alcatel’s smartphones — is doing both. We recently took a look at TCL’s DragonHinge technology that will allow it to create a variety of foldable devices, but it seems to be in 5G hardware that TCL is making the largest advances. TCL’s 5G USB data terminal is currently in pre-launch stage, so it seems likely TCL will be able to hit its goal of releasing it in the second quarter of 2019.

“TCL Communication will continue the exploration of 5G technology and focus on the research and development of terminal products such as smartphones, tablets, data terminals, and Internet of Things”, said Charles Zou, general manager of the Global R&D Center for TCL Communication. “TCL is happy to be one of the first manufacturers to launch 5G products.”

While this may not seem as exciting as the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, or the Huawei Mate X, it’s interesting to see what this may mean for future smartphones created by TCL. As mentioned, TCL is the parent company of BlackBerry, and holds the license to create Alcatel’s phones. As such, TCL’s advances in this area for data terminals will likely lead to more advances for its associated brands. While Alcatel’s focus tends to be on budget devices — and likely won’t see many 5G or folding phones for some time — it’s entirely within the realms of possibility that we might begin to see this technology in BlackBerry’s products.

Don't Miss

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know
samsung galaxy s10 giveaway speck
Giveaways

Need a new smartphone? We’re giving away the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Speck cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has just dropped, and to celebrate, we have a treat for our loyal readers: We're giving one lucky winner the opportunity to score a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone along with a bundle of Speck phone cases.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Huawei P30 Pro
Mobile

Exclusive: This is the Huawei P30 Pro, and it raises more questions than answers

An almost final prototype of the Huawei P30 Pro was shown behind closed doors at MWC 2019, and we managed to get some quality alone-time with it. The new smartphone will be announced next month in Paris.
Posted By Andy Boxall
folding smartphones 2019 roundup foldable phones royal flexpai front feat
Mobile

The folding smartphone revolution has begun. Here's what you need to know

It's hard not to get excited about folding smartphones, as the designs promise to be radically different from the smartphones we carry around today. Here are all the rumored or real folding phones you need to know about.
Posted By Andy Boxall
project fi
Mobile

Google partners with Sprint to bring 5G support to Google Fi

Google's wireless service, formerly Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi, and it's now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about Google Fi.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
MWC 2019 Google
Mobile

With virtual collectible pins at MWC, Google shows how AR will change navigation

Google is working on a compelling use for augmented reality: To help us navigate around large and complex areas. And it's using fun collectible AR pins at MWC 2019 to demonstrate it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google assistant go news how can i help you
Mobile

Google Assistant is coming to Android’s default texting app

Google Assistant is getting better and better, and Google has announced that the service is set to make its way to more languages. On top of that, Google is expected to make its way to more Android apps, including Android Messages.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus
Product Review

Sony’s Xperia 10 and 10 Plus phones don’t fold, but they’re super tall

Amid a sea of 5 G-supported devices and a five-camera phone unveiled at Mobile World Congress this year, Sony has announced three phones with their own unique feature: A 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
bitplay snap grip slide5
Photography

The modular Bitplay Snap Grip gives your smartphone a DSLR-like feel

Love the portability of smartphone photography, but hate the ergonomics? The new Bitplay Snap Grip brings the company's grips to a modular design that can fit iPhone and Android phones. It can be used with the AllClip for add-on lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile won't roll out its 5G service until the second half of 2019

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
western digital fastest 1 tb microsd mwc 2019 sandisk extreme micro sd 1tb main
Mobile

The tiny SanDisk 1TB microSD cards are breaking speed records

Just a few weeks after Lexar launched the first terabyte microSD card, Western Digital unveiled the fastest 1TB microSD during Mobile World Congress. The company says the card doubles the typical standard speed for microSD cards.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint is launching its mobile 5G network in four cities in May

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald