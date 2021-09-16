Even if you walk with a sure hand, accidents can happen. The sight of your iPhone landing on concrete, its display transformed into an angry spider web of sharp shards, isn’t something anyone wants to see. The answer is a screen protector, and if you’re planning on a new iPhone 13 Mini, it’s a good idea to settle on the right screen cover beforehand. Even without catastrophe looming, and acknowledging that Apple’s screen tech is among the unbreakable best, your handset can still get roughed up with everyday use. If you’re not keen on installing a screen protector, choose one that ships with an installation kit to ease the process.

We round up some of the best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors — some of the most reputable names of the genre — so you can get a jump start on protecting your iPhone’s precious display.

And if you’re looking for a case to go with your screen shield, have a look at our guide to the best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen is an acknowledged expert at smartphone tech and its two-pack tempered glass iPhone 13 Mini screen protectors are durability rated at 9H hardness and compatible with any of the company’s cases. It features an oleophobic coating that resists fingerprints. The package includes an auto-alignment installation kit for hassle-free application.

Supershieldz Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Supershieldz makes a matte film designed to reduce glare and fingerprints on your iPhone screen. This six-piece package is made from optical grade crystal film and custom cut to ensure a perfect fit. They are easy to install and leave no residue when removed while protecting your screen from scratches, dust, and scrapes. You get the benefit of real touch sensitivity for a natural feel and touch screen accuracy. These screen shields are made in five layers: a scratch-resistant surface polymer, a hardened protective mask to prevent deep cuts from damaging your device; and a silicone gel that creates a vacuum to securely cling to the screen. There’s no adhesive or spraying anything to the protector or the device.

iVoler Screen Protector

The iVoler Tempered Glass Screen protector and Camera Lens protection film offers maximum coverage with 9H level hardness to guard against scratches, scrapes, and bumps. It features an anti-fingerprint coating to prevent sweat and grease from marring the glass. The screen protector is made of 0.33 mm ultra-thin tempered glass — rigid but with high clarity and transparency to ensure screen response. The camera lens protector has an upgraded Night Flash Circle with the screen protector for clear photo shooting. The package includes four screen protectors, two camera lens protectors, plus everything you need for proper installation.

Flex Privacy for Apple iPhone Mini Screen Protector

This Apple iPhone 13 Mini protective screen is unbreakable, shatter-proof, and chip-proof. It features a glass-like feel and clarity with scratch and smudge resistance. The protector is fully adhesive and is compatible with fingerprint sensors. Flex features EPA-registered antimicrobial product protection. It’s made with five integrated layers for superior impact resistance. While being shatter and chip-proof, this protector is also scratch and smudge-resistant, which means you won’t have to be confronted by marks on your device. Installation is quick and easy.

Ailun Glass Screen Protector

The Ailun Glass Screen Protector is a 0.33mm tempered glass shield that offers maximum defense against scratches, scrapes, and bumps. To enhance its compatibility with most iPhone 13 Mini cases, the tempered glass does not cover the entire screen but is nearly 100% touch-screen accurate. The HD clear hydrophobic and oleophobic coating protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints. It’s made of new, precise laser-cut tempered glass, with polished, 2.5D rounded edges. To install, first remove dust from your screen and align the cover properly.

AmFilm Glass Screen Protector

The AmFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 Mini and is compatible with most phone cases. It’s durable and scratch-resistant with a surface hardness 9H rating and includes an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. At an ultra-thin 0.3mm thickness, the screen protector is reliable and resilient, and is fully touchscreen compatible. The package includes three iPhone 13 mini screen protectors, an installation tray, wet wipes, and dust removal stickers.

