The best Moto Z3 cases to keep your flagship phone protected

You might have missed the Moto Z3‘s reveal, as it was cunningly disguised as the Moto Z3 Play. But even though the Z3 looks identical to its lower-powered sibling, the innards of the device are better. It’s packing last year’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a Super AMOLED display — all for just $480. As if that wasn’t enough, the Z3 also gives you access to Motorola’s great range of Moto Mods, that can turn your phone into a snappier camera, boombox, or — new for the Z3 — a 5G-equipped downloading machine.

But just because all this hardware comes at a bargain price doesn’t mean it’s a throwaway device. It’s made from aluminum, sandwiched between glass — and as we know, that can make for a fragile device. Keep it covered and protected with the best Moto Z3 cases.

Please note: There aren’t many dedicated Moto Z3 cases yet — but since it’s identical to the Moto Z3 Play, cases for that phone will also fit the Moto Z3. That’s why we’ve included some cases marked as Z3 Play for the Moto Z3.



For a compromise between style, protection, and thickness, you can’t go wrong with a good, clear, gel case, and it’s easy to see why when you pick up this Avidet case. It’s made from soft and flexible TPU, giving a pliable texture that’s easy to grip and also provides a soft surface that absorbs shocks from drops and bumps. It won’t be as resistant to damage as bigger, bulkier cases, but it’ll still stop scratches from reaching your phone’s surface, and should provide good enough protection for most hazards. It’s super-thin, doesn’t block the view of your phone, and — best of all — it’s very reasonably priced.

If you’ve shopped for phone cases before, you’ve likely come across Spigen’s excellent cases. The Rugged Armor series is one of Spigen’s mainstays, and it’s tough and durable, while still managing to look good. It’s made from a toughened TPU that’s great at absorbing blows, but also feels solid in the hand. Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology sits in each corner, bolstering the case against falls, while the raised edges make sure your phone’s screen doesn’t come into contact with dirty surfaces. It looks great, with a brushed metal texture on the back, complemented by carbon fiber-style panels. This is a good case that’ll keep your Moto Z3 fully protected.

If you’re looking for a balance that skews towards protection, while still keeping the price down, check out this hybrid case from CoverOn. It uses a combination of hard and soft materials to bridge the gap between absorbent shock protection, and a rigid backbone that can resist more direct blows. It’s made from our old friend TPU, with an outer layer of hard polycarbonate (PC). Despite this double layer protection, it’s still quite light and relatively thin — and it also comes with metallic button covers for that great feel. This is good protection at a low price.

High drops can be some of the most damaging accidents that your phone can go through — so it’s good to know that your case can protect your Z3 from falls. If you’re looking for great protection from drops, then look no further than Speck’s Presidio Grip case. With an inner core of Speck’s Impactium, the Presidio Grip is drop-tested up to a height of ten feet — making it excellent protection. Not only that, the raised rubber ridges provide extra grip on your phone, while the raised edges protect your vulnerable screen from damage. It’s on the bulkier side for a case — but if you want solid protection, Speck’s Presidio Grip is an excellent choice.

Otterbox is one of the biggest names in the rugged case business, providing excellent all-round protection against a variety of threats. The Commuter Series is our Otterbox case of choice for the Moto Z3, providing excellent protection in a sleek, understated shell. It’s made from two layers, using a soft inner core and a hard outer shell to provide shock-absorbency and hard, rigid defense. It’s slimmer than other Otterbox cases, meaning it’s the perfect protective case for someone on the go — and it looks good, too, with a sleek design. Like many Otterbox cases it’s on the expensive side — but you’ll struggle to find a case more protective than this.

Another accessory maker with a fine pedigree, Incipio has brought the dual-layer design of the DualPro Shine to the Moto Z3, giving owners the chance to pick up some fantastic protection that also looks good. As mentioned, it’s a dual-layer case, and blends hard, ABS polycarbonate with absorbent TPE to create a combination that’s great against a variety of threats. It’s tested against drops of up to 10 feet and meets military standards for protection. Not only that, the case also comes with a carbon fiber-style texture that imparts a futuristic sci-fi feel, so your phone looks good, even as it’s kept protected.

