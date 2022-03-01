TikTok extends maximum video length … again

TikTok has extended the maximum time limit for videos on the platform to 10 minutes.

The change follows several months of testing, with the new limit being rolled out to all creators now.

The change is just the latest of many extensions made to TikTok’s time limit since the app launched in 2017. Originally, TikTok allowed videos of up to 15 seconds before increasing it to one minute. In July 2021, it increased the limit to three minutes before changing it again this week.

TikTok made no public announcement before introducing the change, with U.K.-based social media consultant Matt Navarra bringing it to widespread attention in a tweet on Monday.

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/P2Mbf4ygWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

Contacted after Navarra posted his message, TikTok confirmed the change, saying: “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

The extra seven minutes will allow creators to get more experimental with their content, and also reduces the possibility of having to split longer presentations across more than one video.

As for TikTok, offering its community the chance to create longer videos allows it — as Navarra pointed out — to better compete with YouTube, and could work to increase user engagement on the app.

One thing’s for sure — the increased limit takes the app further away from its roots, which may disappoint some of those who were there at the start. However, the fact that TikTok is gradually extending the maximum time suggests the community is, on the whole, happy with the ongoing changes.

