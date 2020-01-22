Mobile

The Twitter app is crashing for Android users: Here’s how to fix it

If you have the Twitter app downloaded on your phone, you may have noticed it hasn’t been working right. A recent update made the app crash before opening, but there’s a way to fix it. 

Version 8.28 of the Twitter app crashes as soon as it is opened on your phone, according to users’ reports and Techradar. Android users appear to be the ones most affected since Android devices allow automatic app updates. 

Ironically, users have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns and see if anyone else is experiencing the same issues. 

Twitter seems to be aware of the problem, having tweeted on its official support account on Tuesday. 

How to avoid it 

If you or your phone hasn’t updated the app yet, here’s how to avoid the problem altogether if you are an Android user: 

  1. Find the Twitter app in the Google Play Store.
  2. Go to the three-dot menu on the upper right corner of the screen. 
  3. Make sure the Enable auto-update option is not checked. 

How to fix it 

For those that have already updated the app and are finding the app to be crashing, a new app update was released today that should fix the crashing issue from the previous update.

  1. Open up the Google Play Store
  2. Tap Menu and then My apps & games 
  3. Find the Twitter app and click Update

If that still doesn’t work for whatever reason, the other option is to uninstall the app from your phone and download the earlier 8.24.1 version from APK Mirror, a website that provides Android Package Kits (APKS) for Android apps. 

Digital Trends reached out to Twitter to find out what caused the issue within the update, but a spokesperson just pointed us to Twitter Support’s initial tweet on the matter.

Android users have had a recent string of bad luck with their Twitter app. Last month, Twitter had to patch a vulnerability inside its Android app that could have potentially let malicious actors view information of private accounts and take over profiles through an intricate back-end process. That vulnerability has since been addressed and fixed by the platform.

