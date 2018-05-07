A message bomb is making iPhone and Android versions of WhatsApp freeze

Share

It takes just two texts to WhatsApp to crash your favorite messaging service – and maybe your device. As per a series of recent reports, it would appear that the Facebook-owned messaging app is falling victim to a malicious message bomb that can cause not only the app to crash, but perhaps your entire Android device as well.

Like other message bombs, the messages in this one feature hidden symbols between spaces. If you tap on part of the text, the app will “expand” these symbols, which could cause the app to overload or even crash your entire operating system. Thus far, at least two variations of the message bomb have been identified — there’s one with a black dot that literally warns recipients of what will happen if you tap on it (and apparently, folks are still doing just that). The other says, “This is very interesting” with an emoji of a laughing face, though it’s unlikely you’ll be laughing once your phone crashes.

For the time being, WhatsApp has not issued any statement about the virus. That said, it’s likely that the messaging service will issue a fix in a matter of days, so we shouldn’t be living in fear for too much longer. In the meantime, however, it will behoove you to stay away from any suspicious-looking text messages, especially ones that explicitly warn you that bad things may happen to those who ignore warnings.

So far, users have reported that the message bomb has been capable of shutting down both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, but only Android phones have fallen victim completely to the bug. The operating systems of iPhones, at least so far, appear impervious to the annoyance.

WhatsApp has had a rather dramatic last few weeks, what with one of its co-founders announcing his departure following disagreements over how parent company Facebook handled user data, and previously, the other co-founder participating in the #BoycottFacebook movement over similar issues. But it’s not all bad news. At F8, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced a couple of updates that will soon be coming to WhatsApp, including the ability to conduct group video calls, as well as sticker support.