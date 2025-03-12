 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

By
A man riding a motorcycle with sunglasses on, a young woman behind him in Blood Father.
SND Films

As we prep for spring, the nicer weather means you might also be thinking of getting outside and enjoying some adventurous activities. Gain some inspiration at home through some of the most exciting action movies available to stream.

Amazon Prime Video has great ones you can watch with your base subscription, no channel add-ons necessary. Check out these three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, featuring some of the biggest action stars of this generation, like Mel Gibson, Ethan Hawke, and Liam Neeson.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Blood Father (2016)

Blood Father (2016 Movie – Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty) - Official Trailer

Mel Gibson stars in Blood Father, a French action crime thriller delivered in the English language, based on the Peter Craig novel of the same name. When John Link (Gibson) learns that his daughter Lydia (Erin Moriarty) has become a drug addict and alcoholic caught up with a dangerous gang, he’s gutted. An ex-convict and recovering alcoholic himself, he has the means to protect her following the accidental murder of her gang member boyfriend Jonah (Diego Luna).

Believing that Lydia is safer with him than the police, John goes on the run with his daughter, using his connections and violent style to protect her at all costs. Earning a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, fans of The Boys will love seeing Moriarty in one of her earlier roles.

Stream Blood Father on Amazon Prime Video.

24 Hours to Live (2017)

24 Hours to Live Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Add an element of sci-fi to the mix with this action thriller about Travis (Ethan Hawke), an assassin who is killed but temporarily brought back to life for 24 hours to exact revenge on those who have wronged him. He escapes, taking the doctor who is supposed to kill him once he does the deed, and sets out to complete his plan, all as a timer on his wrist ticks the minutes away that he has left.

An intense film, 24 Hours to Live earned mixed reviews but makes for a fun popcorn flick thanks to plenty of high-speed car chases, explosions, and gun fights. Danny King of Village Voice sums it up nicely: “This is mostly entertaining ridiculousness, threaded together by the reliable Hawke.”

Stream 24 Hours to Live on Amazon Prime Video.

Memory (2022)

Liam Neeson always delivers the goods in action movies, and Memory is no exception. In this action thriller, Neeson plays Alex Lewis, a contract killer suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s. He travels to Texas, where he is to carry out the murder of a man, but gets caught in the mix of the kidnapping of a young girl by a sex trafficker.

Memory is filled with bloodshed and aching moments as Alex tries desperately to escape the danger he’s in while dealing with his worsening symptoms. One of the best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video right now, Memory didn’t go over well with critics, but audiences love a good Liam Neeson character.

Stream Memory on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
Amazon Prime Video’s AI dubbing could placate cinephiles while angering voice actors
The Amazon Prime Video app icon on Roku.

Amazon Prime Video plans to use AI to dub foreign language shows and movies into English and Latin American Spanish. The company has begun a pilot program that uses "AI-aided" dubbing on 12 licensed movies and series, including titles such as El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mamá Lora, and Long Lost.

Amazon says the pilot uses a hybrid approach to dubbing "in which localization professionals collaborate with AI to ensure quality control," and made it clear that it will only use its AI-aided process on content that doesn't already have dubbing support.

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in March 2025
Elisabeth Moss looking up in an overhead view while on the phone in a scene from The Invisible Man.

Looking for a good sci-fi movie to sink your teeth into? If you subscribe to Peacock and you’re wondering what you can enjoy beyond the great selection of original series and linear shows from networks like NBC, this includes movies of all kinds. Yes, Peacock adds a new slate of movies to its roster every month, including some pretty high-profile titles. This month, for example, you’ll be able to watch Wicked, Nosferatu, The Wild Robot, and Conclave.

If you’re most interested in diving into the unknown, the streamer has you covered with three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in March 2025.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
Two parents stand with their arms folded or on hips looking at two daughters in High School.

Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of TV shows, but the list constantly changes. New shows, including Amazon Originals, are added while others are removed as licensing expires. But one thing remains constant: the selection is always expansive and exciting.
For now, there are three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, all of which just so happen to be Amazon Originals. One is new, one got fabulous reception but arguably didn't get as much attention as it deserved, and the other is returning soon with a new season.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and best shows on Disney+.
High School (2022)
High School | Season 1 Trailer | Coming October 14
High School isn’t underrated because it hasn’t been well-received. In fact, the single-season comedy has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and an equally impressive 94% audience score. But it’s one of those shows you probably never even heard of. Based on the memoir of the same name by Clea DuVall and Tegan and Sara Quin (yes, of the pop duo Tegan And Sara), it’s a lovely throwback to the grunge and rave-loving music and style culture of the ‘90s.
As the ladies (Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) navigate the everyday challenges of being teens, from identity to first loves, they also explore their deep passion for music. Rolling Stone and The New York Times called High School one of the best shows of 2022. It's strange why the series has been so underappreciated by mass audiences. High School is one of those shows that anyone who grew up in that era would appreciate, whether you like or even know of Tegan And Sara or not.
Stream High School on Amazon Prime Video. 

A League of Their Own (2022)
A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video
A victim of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, A League of Their Own received positive reviews and was actually renewed for a four-episode second and final season. But it was scrapped, and viewers were left disappointed. Nonetheless, the first season of the comedy-drama, based on the 1992 movie of the same name, is worth checking out.
Set in 1943, it’s about a women’s professional baseball league and the ladies who pursue playing the typically male-dominated sport. At the heart are two women. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) decides to follow her dream of playing professional baseball while her husband is away at war. Meanwhile, Maxine (Chanté Adams), a Black woman who loves the sport, struggles to find a team willing to even let her try out. With plenty of heart and humor, it’s a shame A League of Their Own didn’t get the attention it deserved based on its overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Read more