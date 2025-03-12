3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Blood Father (2016) 24 Hours to Live (2017) Memory (2022)

As we prep for spring, the nicer weather means you might also be thinking of getting outside and enjoying some adventurous activities. Gain some inspiration at home through some of the most exciting action movies available to stream.

Amazon Prime Video has great ones you can watch with your base subscription, no channel add-ons necessary. Check out these three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, featuring some of the biggest action stars of this generation, like Mel Gibson, Ethan Hawke, and Liam Neeson.

Blood Father (2016)

Blood Father (2016 Movie – Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty) - Official Trailer

Mel Gibson stars in Blood Father, a French action crime thriller delivered in the English language, based on the Peter Craig novel of the same name. When John Link (Gibson) learns that his daughter Lydia (Erin Moriarty) has become a drug addict and alcoholic caught up with a dangerous gang, he’s gutted. An ex-convict and recovering alcoholic himself, he has the means to protect her following the accidental murder of her gang member boyfriend Jonah (Diego Luna).

Believing that Lydia is safer with him than the police, John goes on the run with his daughter, using his connections and violent style to protect her at all costs. Earning a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, fans of The Boys will love seeing Moriarty in one of her earlier roles.

Stream Blood Father on Amazon Prime Video.

24 Hours to Live (2017)

24 Hours to Live Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Add an element of sci-fi to the mix with this action thriller about Travis (Ethan Hawke), an assassin who is killed but temporarily brought back to life for 24 hours to exact revenge on those who have wronged him. He escapes, taking the doctor who is supposed to kill him once he does the deed, and sets out to complete his plan, all as a timer on his wrist ticks the minutes away that he has left.

An intense film, 24 Hours to Live earned mixed reviews but makes for a fun popcorn flick thanks to plenty of high-speed car chases, explosions, and gun fights. Danny King of Village Voice sums it up nicely: “This is mostly entertaining ridiculousness, threaded together by the reliable Hawke.”

Stream 24 Hours to Live on Amazon Prime Video.

Memory (2022)

Liam Neeson always delivers the goods in action movies, and Memory is no exception. In this action thriller, Neeson plays Alex Lewis, a contract killer suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s. He travels to Texas, where he is to carry out the murder of a man, but gets caught in the mix of the kidnapping of a young girl by a sex trafficker.

Memory is filled with bloodshed and aching moments as Alex tries desperately to escape the danger he’s in while dealing with his worsening symptoms. One of the best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video right now, Memory didn’t go over well with critics, but audiences love a good Liam Neeson character.

Stream Memory on Amazon Prime Video.