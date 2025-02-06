3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Legally Blonde (2001) Bernie (2011) The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Looking for laughs this month? A comedy is a nice reprieve from all the challenges going on right now and a great way to lead into Valentine’s Day or celebrate joy afterward. Amazon Prime Video has plenty of comedy movies with a selection that changes from one month to the next.

The three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025 include a few classics that were released in the 21st century, yet it feels like they just came out yesterday. One, in fact, is almost 20 years old, and the other celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. Yet these hilarious and iconic films still hold up today and will have you in stitches. These choices are also perfect Valentine’s Day watches.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde (2001) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Reese Witherspoon absolutely crushes as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, a comedy that promotes female strength and resilience in the wake of being underestimated while also serving as a rom-com and a generally entertaining film. Elle wants revenge when her high-society boyfriend breaks up with her because he doesn’t think she’s serious enough to keep up with his posh friends. She applies to law school so she can prove him wrong. However, Elle’s blonde hair, valley girl accent, and bold fashion sense make her stick out like a sore thumb. Through it all, Elle develops confidence in herself, while others drop their preconceived notions of her. Ultimately, Elle realizes she actually does have what it takes.

What makes Legally Blonde even better is that the crux of the story is inspired by the life experiences of Amanda Brown, who authored the novel of the same name. She, too, attended Stanford while enjoying a personal love of fashion and beauty and quickly realized that she didn’t fit in with the other women there. Legally Blonde spawned several sequels and a Broadway musical.

Bernie (2011)

Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, and Matthew McConaughey are the perfect combination in this biographical black comedy by Richard Linklater. Bernie tells the story of the 1998 murder of 81-year-old millionaire Marjorie Nugent (MacLaine) by her younger companion Bernhardt “Bernie” Tiede (Black). Bernie is presented like a documentary drama with elements of true crime, shedding light on this real-life tragic story. It’s also darkly funny.

Interestingly, Bernie had such an impact that the real Tiede was briefly released from prison following the resurrected public interest in the case, though he was resentenced and sent back. Maintaining a respectable 88% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, top critic Dana Stevens of Slate says that the movie is “more than a macabre true-crime tale; it’s a story of thwarted love, not between two people, but between a man and a whole town.”

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

While Meryl Streep has had an incredible multi-decade career, her role as Miranda Priestly as editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine, which many believe was inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, sticks in fans’ minds. In The Devil Wears Prada, Streep plays a snobbish, demanding boss who terrifies her new junior personal assistant Andy (Anne Hathaway). The comedy-drama follows Andy’s fish-out-of-water experience working in the fashion world despite not having much knowledge of that space. She continuously clashes with her boss and co-workers, including the superficial senior assistant Emily (Emily Blunt).

At its heart, The Devil Wears Prada, which is one of the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now, is about maintaining one’s sense of self. It’s about realizing the importance of never changing who you are, especially to fit in when those who aren’t the type of people you truly want to be. But seeing this play out in all its snooty glory is comedy gold.

