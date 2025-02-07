 Skip to main content
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025

A man and woman feed a goat in Modern Love.
Christopher Saunders / Amazon MGM Studios

February is the month of romance, with Valentine’s Day right smack dab in the middle. Whether you plan to go out for a fancy dinner with your partner, hang out with pals, celebrate with the kids, or down a pint of ice cream on your own, the best way to end the evening is with a good rom-com.

Of course, you don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to watch. These three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video are available all month, so you can watch them at your leisure.

Modern Love (2019)

An Amazon Original anthology series, the great thing about Modern Love is that you can read the recaps of each episode and pick the ones you want to watch. Since it’s an anthology series, each episode stands on its own and tells a different and unique story of love. The first, for example, follows Maggie (The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti), a single woman in New York who sparks up a friendship with Guzman (Laurentiu Possa), the doorman in her building. He provides dating advice as she navigates various relationships, not all of which he approves.

Then there’s the one about Sarah (Tina Fey) and Dennis (John Slattery), a married couple trying to salvage what’s left of their relationship, or another episode about a middle-school girl named Katie (Lulu Wilson) trying to reconcile her feelings for her schoolmate Alexa (Grace Edwards). Each story is refreshingly different, from sappy to sweet and heartwarming to touching, and the cast list through the two seasons is impressive.

Stream Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

More of a screwball comedy than a romance, Some Like It Hot hits all the right notes of a solid rom-com with some 1950s flair. Joe (Tony Curtis) is a saxophone-playing, impulsive womanizer with a penchant for gambling, and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) is his anxious friend. When they accidentally witness a murder, they flee by disguising themselves as women and joining an all-female band. When Joe and Jerry meet the band’s singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), they are both smitten. However, flirting is a challenge since she doesn’t realize that they’re men and confides in them as female friends.

Once they arrive at their destination of Miami, Joe tries to pursue Sugar under a different male persona while an aging millionaire takes a liking to “Daphne,” who is really Jerry, unaware that “she” is a man. Plenty of hijinks ensue, and the ride is worth a watch. Some Like It Hot earned six Academy Award nominations and is widely considered to be one of the best movies ever made.

Stream Some Like It Hot on Amazon Prime Video.

I Want You Back (2022)

Is there such a thing as fate? I Want You Back explores that as both Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) have been dumped by their respective partners at the same time. They happen upon one another as they grieve the loss of their relationships and become friends. They also help one another try to get back their exes, leading to a predictable plot point that everyone sees coming.

But that doesn’t matter. I Want You Back is funny, romantic, and silly as the pair attempt ridiculous strategies to get back the person they are clearly not meant to be with, all the while growing closer to one another.

Stream I Want You Back on Amazon Prime Video.

