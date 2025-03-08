3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Forever Young (2023) Shin Kamen Rider (2023)

Take a break from your favorite shows, sports, and the daily news to relax with a good sci-fi movie. There are lots to choose from on Amazon Prime Video, allowing you to make the most of your subscription to the streaming service, either on its own or as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.

If you want ideas versus scrolling endlessly through the library, we have you covered. Here are three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, including one from a massive franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

As the seventh movie in this popular franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes place following the events in the 2018 movie Bumblebee. The story follows the Unicron attack on the Maximals’ world as they seek out the Transwarp Key that will allow them to travel through space and time. With their planet overtaken, the Maximals escape to Earth with the key in hopes of keeping it out of the hands of these bad robots.

Though our reviewer doesn’t love Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, he does give props to the coherent action, likable human characters, and, of course, the cool transforming visuals. For that reason alone, any fan of the franchise will appreciate the intense action sequences and mesmerizing visuals of this pure popcorn flick.

Stream Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Amazon Prime Video.

Forever Young (2023)

The premise of this sci-fi romance film is similar to Demi Moore’s The Substance, which (almost) earned the veteran actor her first Academy Award. Forever Young stars Diana Quick as Robyn Smith, an author who runs into an old friend and learns about their invention: a formula that can reverse the process of aging and, in his words, “cure regret.”

Temptation is too great to pass up, of course, though unlike The Substance, Robyn’s goal is to right the wrongs of her life, notably never having a child with her husband of 50 years. But what will she do when her husband decides he doesn’t want to participate? With a 95% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, Forever Young is an intriguing British film that will spark conversation.

Stream Forever Young on Amazon Prime Video.

Shin Kamen Rider (2023)

Shin Masked Rider, also known as Shin Kamen Rider, is the perfect sci-fi superhero film for those who love Japanese action films. The premise takes place in a world where the Sustainable Happiness Organization with Computational Knowledge Embedded Remodeling (SHOCKER) has taken over, capturing humans and turning them into brainwashed synthetic animal hybrids. Takeshi Hongo (Sosuke Ikematsu) is a motorcyclist saved just before the transformation. He sets out on a mission to take down SHOCKER and save the human race.

Receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike, Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com says the movie is “thrilling and thoughtful” and a “weirdly moving expression of the title hero’s restless spirit.”

Stream Shin Kamen Rider on Amazon Prime Video.