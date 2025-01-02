 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

By
Austin Butler sits on a motorcycle at night in The Bikeriders.
Focus Features

Looking for something to scare you silly? Perhaps a visually stunning, 1960s-set crime drama, or a romantic drama that will bring on the waterworks? You’re in luck! There are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that fit these parameters.

Featuring stars like Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Dan Stevens, and Emilia Clarke, these movies are all from the last decade, two of them from the last few years. There’s something for every mood, so get the popcorn, maybe some tissues, turn down the lights, and enjoy!

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Bikeriders (2023)

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and other familiar faces star in this 1960s-set crime drama about the fictional Vandals Motorcycle Club. The Bikeriders follows the goings-on among the group members as they battle internally for power, get into dangerous situations with rivals, and deal with personal challenges.

Named after the Danny Lyon photo book and inspired by the real-life Outlaws Motorcycle Club, The Bikeriders received decent reviews. Digital Trends’ Alex Welch calls it “light, buoyant, and constantly engaging,” adding that it offers an “assured fun and supremely cool cinematic slice of 1960s American life.”

Stream The Bikeriders on Amazon Prime Video.

Abigail (2024)

Of all the horror movies released throughout 2024, Abigail is one you may not have heard of. The horror comedy vampire movie, inspired by the 1936 movie Dracula’s Daughter, flips the concept of kidnapping on its head. A young ballet dancer named Abigail (Alisha Weir) is abducted by six criminals. But little do they know that she isn’t an ordinary little girl, and they are the ones who should be afraid.

Our reviewer describes Abigail as a “wacky thrill ride” with “plenty of bite.” While it’s heavy on the grotesque and runs a bit too long, the cartoonish violence is oddly satisfying if you appreciate that kind of thing. “The movie’s specific brand of horror,” our reviewer adds, “demands that it find the right balance between tongue-in-cheek cleverness and outright absurdity.”

Stream Abigail on Amazon Prime Video.

Me Before You (2016)

It’s not uncommon for critics to pan cheesy romantic films that fans absolutely adore. Such is the case with Me Before You, a romantic drama with a sappy, heartwarming, and sweet story. Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) is Louisa “Lou” Clark, caregiver for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six), a tetraplegic whose life as a successful banker and sportsman has been altered dramatically following a tragic motorcycle accident.

Hired by Will’s mother, the upbeat Lou is tasked with trying to help lift the understandably depressed Will’s spirits and stop him from going through with an assisted suicide. It’s easy to figure out where the story goes from here as Will is initially closed off until the two get to know one another better.

A woman kisses a man in Me Before You.
Warner Bros.

Yes, the story is devastating, unimaginable even. Me Before You has so many highs and lows, and it’s far from being a traditional romantic film. But if you’re looking for a bona fide tearjerker, this is it.

Stream Me Before You on Amazon Prime Video. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this December 2024, stream this one
Ralph Fiennes stands next to a window in Conclave.

The 2024 Best Picture Oscar race is starting to take shape, and even better, some of the movies contending this year are already available to stream. Peacock might not seem like the obvious place to catch a potential Oscar winner, but Conclave is one of the best movies of 2024, and it's absolutely worth checking out.

The movie is set in the days after the death of the pope, and follows the bishops responsible for selecting a new leader for the Catholic church. As they battle over philosophies, they also uncover startling revelations about members of their group, and realize that not everyone has completely pure motivations. Here are three reasons you should check it out in December.

Read more
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
Jeff Goldblum and Laurence Fishburne walking down the street together in Deep Cover.

Action movies come in all shapes and sizes, from thrillers filled with car chases and authorities taking down bad guys to intense dramas involving criminals, gangs, heroes, and enthralling plots. The best action movies have a bit of everything and keep you intrigued all the way through.

The three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December include two throwbacks from the 1990s and one 2017 superhero movie you’ll want to watch back-to-back with the 2021 director’s cut to be able to compare, contrast, and discuss with friends and fellow fans.

Read more
Everything coming to Netflix in January 2025
Two people run in Back in Action.

Is it that time of year already? A new beginning is just around the corner, and for many, it's a time of resolutions, of weight lost and gained, and of promises made and broken. For Netflix, it's just another month packed with quality movies, TV shows, and games.

In January 2025, the streamer will launch several high-profile projects, including a Harlan Coben mystery series, Missing You, Cameron Diaz's comeback movie, Back in Action, season 2 of the action series The Recruit, a new Wallace & Gromit movie, and the new Western series American Primeval. There's also some non-Netflix-produced stuff as well, including all seasons of Younger, the first three Spider-Man films, and the debut of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Read more