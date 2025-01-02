3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Bikeriders (2023) Abigail (2024) Me Before You (2016)

Looking for something to scare you silly? Perhaps a visually stunning, 1960s-set crime drama, or a romantic drama that will bring on the waterworks? You’re in luck! There are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that fit these parameters.

Featuring stars like Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Dan Stevens, and Emilia Clarke, these movies are all from the last decade, two of them from the last few years. There’s something for every mood, so get the popcorn, maybe some tissues, turn down the lights, and enjoy!

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Bikeriders (2023)

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, and other familiar faces star in this 1960s-set crime drama about the fictional Vandals Motorcycle Club. The Bikeriders follows the goings-on among the group members as they battle internally for power, get into dangerous situations with rivals, and deal with personal challenges.

Named after the Danny Lyon photo book and inspired by the real-life Outlaws Motorcycle Club, The Bikeriders received decent reviews. Digital Trends’ Alex Welch calls it “light, buoyant, and constantly engaging,” adding that it offers an “assured fun and supremely cool cinematic slice of 1960s American life.”

Stream The Bikeriders on Amazon Prime Video.

Abigail (2024)

Of all the horror movies released throughout 2024, Abigail is one you may not have heard of. The horror comedy vampire movie, inspired by the 1936 movie Dracula’s Daughter, flips the concept of kidnapping on its head. A young ballet dancer named Abigail (Alisha Weir) is abducted by six criminals. But little do they know that she isn’t an ordinary little girl, and they are the ones who should be afraid.

Our reviewer describes Abigail as a “wacky thrill ride” with “plenty of bite.” While it’s heavy on the grotesque and runs a bit too long, the cartoonish violence is oddly satisfying if you appreciate that kind of thing. “The movie’s specific brand of horror,” our reviewer adds, “demands that it find the right balance between tongue-in-cheek cleverness and outright absurdity.”

Stream Abigail on Amazon Prime Video.

Me Before You (2016)

It’s not uncommon for critics to pan cheesy romantic films that fans absolutely adore. Such is the case with Me Before You, a romantic drama with a sappy, heartwarming, and sweet story. Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) is Louisa “Lou” Clark, caregiver for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six), a tetraplegic whose life as a successful banker and sportsman has been altered dramatically following a tragic motorcycle accident.

Hired by Will’s mother, the upbeat Lou is tasked with trying to help lift the understandably depressed Will’s spirits and stop him from going through with an assisted suicide. It’s easy to figure out where the story goes from here as Will is initially closed off until the two get to know one another better.

Yes, the story is devastating, unimaginable even. Me Before You has so many highs and lows, and it’s far from being a traditional romantic film. But if you’re looking for a bona fide tearjerker, this is it.

Stream Me Before You on Amazon Prime Video.