3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September

A young man with a shaved head and white tank top sits on a motorcycle in One Fast Move.
Not every movie is for everyone. Sometimes, you’ll see a movie that critics pan but you absolutely love it. Other times, friends, family members, or even audience ratings may suggest that a film isn’t worth your time. But when you sit down to watch it, you actually find it enjoyable.

While there are movies that are universally fantastic and ones that everyone agrees are downright bad, there’s a middle group of underrated movies that polarize viewers and critics. We have three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September that fall into this gray area. You might just like them if you give them a shot.

One Fast Move (2024)

One Fast Move - Official Trailer | Prime Video

An Amazon Original, One Fast Move stars KJ Apa (Riverdale) as a young man who dreams of becoming a motorcycle racer. But before he can realize his dreams, he yearns to reconnect with his estranged father. The film also stars Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Edward James Olmos (Blade Runner), and Austin North (Outer Banks).

While One Fast Move is an action movie, it’s also a deeper story about emotional trauma and breaking down barriers, not to mention a touching father/son tale. Epoch Times’ Mark Jackson discusses the predictable but also best elements of the film: “It’s got motorcycle racing, an estranged father-son relationship, and a romance with a diner waitress. Movies don’t get any better than that!”

Stream One Fast Move on Amazon Prime Video.

Drive-Away Dolls (2023)

Geraldine Viswanathan and Margaret Qualley hold a briefcase and each other in a still from Drive-Away Dolls
Focus Features

Margaret Qualley has proven herself to be a tremendous actor with roles in series like The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon, and Maid as well as the Oscar-winning movie Poor Things. She hits it out of the park once again in Drive-Away Dolls, demonstrating great chemistry alongside Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers). They are lesbian best friends Jamie and Marian who head out on a road trip. Like a modern-day Thelma & Louise, however, they get caught up in criminal endeavors when they are given a car rental that was meant for someone else. As it turns out, that someone else is a criminal, and the car is carrying illegal cargo.

Drive Away Dolls is a good-hearted crime comedy road film that’s fun to watch. While the screenplay might not be the best you’ve seen, the banter between the ladies keeps you interested. Jordan Ruimy of World of Reel describes Drive Away Dolls as a “B-movie sprinkled with goofiness and lots of sex.”

Stream Drive Away Dolls on Amazon Prime Video.

Monolith (2022)

Monolith - Official Trailer (2024) Lily Sullivan

An Australian sci-fi thriller, Monolith centers around a single actor known as The Interviewer, played by Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise). Disgraced as a journalist and alone and depressed at home, she decides to start her own podcast to discuss unsolved mysteries. Several callers report stories about a strange black brick, and as the calls keep coming in, The Interviewer becomes increasingly paranoid about the significance and her role in it.

If you’re looking for the story to wrap up in a neat little bow at the end, you’ll be disappointed. This is largely why Monolith received mixed reviews. But some critics love the cerebral nature of the film. Emilie Black from Cinema Crazed captures the polarization of opinions on the movie in her review: “It’s one of those films that will either be loved or leave the viewer completely nonplussed.”

Stream Monolith on Amazon Prime Video.

