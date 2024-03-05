When it comes to the underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March, they all fall under the comedy unbrella There’s good reason: March is a great time to enjoy some good laughs after a grueling first part of the year. With the kids gearing up for a break from school, work schedules getting tough, and preparations for spring, we could all use some time to sit back, relax, and enjoy a silly comedy.

These three movies have some serious star power, including Will Ferrell, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, James Franco, Vince Vaughn, and Jennifer Aniston. While they weren’t generally beloved by critics, most comedy movies of this ilk aren’t. But they are often box office hits and/or cult classics. These three movies are fun ones worth watching for the first, or even second, time.

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Admittedly, Kicking and Screaming isn’t one of Will Ferrell’s best comedy movies. But with hits like Anchorman and Old School to compete with, he set the bar high. Nonetheless, this sports comedy is a fun and sweet one worth checking out. At its heart, Kicking and Screaming is about the delicate father-son relationship. When grandpa and little league coach Buck (Robert Duvall) trades his grandson to the worst team in the league after benching him the whole season, Sam’s dad, Phil (Ferrell), Buck’s son, takes action. He steps up as coach when the appointed one doesn’t show up to the first game.

The reason, however, runs far deeper than wanting to support his son. Phil has had enough of his ultracompetitive dad, who pushed him to his limits when he was a kid, too. So begins a tale of two grown men with something to prove trying to one-up one another, at the expense of their son and grandson, who fades to the background in their selfish fight. Suddenly, the games become less about the kids and more about father and son trying to win against one another. Phil gets so caught up in winning that he misses the whole point of the games. Kicking and Screaming is a fun comedy to watch with the whole family that offers some valuable lessons to be learned.

This Is the End (2013)

Not everyone liked Seth Rogen’s apocalyptic comedy horror movie This Is the End, the first he also directed, but those who do really love it. It begins with a fabulous Los Angeles party filled with celebrities and ends with a massive sinkhole appearing, then sucking in and killing many of the people at the party. Only a few survive, including Rogen (who also stars), Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill, and Craig Robinson, all of whom play exaggerated versions of themselves. Now, they must try and survive this terrifying apocalyptic event.

The movie follows the five men (and Danny McBride, who crashed the party and reemerges from his slumber to discover what went on) as tensions rise and the situation becomes dire. You can expect Rogen’s typical raunchy humor and silly jokes, and a cast that isn’t afraid to make complete fools of themselves, even when actually playing versions of themselves. If you’re a fan of Rogen’s signature comedic style, This Is the End won’t disappoint.

The Break-Up (2006)

Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Vince Vaughn are hilariously over-the-top in this movie about a bickering couple. Dubbed a romantic comedy-drama (though it’s more comedy-drama than romance), The Break-Up follows a couple’s relationship descent to the point that they angrily call it quits. One of many issues they can’t agree on is who gets the apartment in the split. Neither of the stubborn-minded partners is willing to budge, so instead, they try and cohabitate while outwardly seething.

They play on each other’s pet peeves, doing whatever they can to annoy one another, while trying to drive the other one out and make each other jealous. But through it all, they also start to realize the error of their own ways, and what might have caused the break-up to begin with.

The Break-Up might be more of an anti-rom-com than a traditional one, with plenty of heated arguments and juvenile actions. But there’s something to be said for the storyline that sheds light on the importance of communication, and how heated arguments can escalate to a point that all reasoning goes out the window.

