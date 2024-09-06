3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in September

Looking for a good sci-fi movie to watch this month? It’s even better if you can find it streaming for free, right? One of the top free streaming services is Freevee. You can access content with or without an Amazon Prime subscription (though you will need an Amazon account). Once signed up, stream to your heart’s content, dealing with only a few ads in between each movie or show.

Now comes options. Movies come and go on Amazon Freevee all the time, but we have you covered with three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in September. These are movies you might never even have heard of but may thoroughly enjoy once you hit play.

Recommended Videos

The Lawnmower Man (1992)

With a long two-hour-plus runtime, The Lawnmower Man is a movie you’ll want to queue up when you have an entire evening free. Once you get set up with snacks, drinks, and a warm blanket, start this sci-fi horror flick and get ready to dive into the futuristic world of virtual reality decades before it had become commonplace in consumer society. The Lawnmower Man centers around Dr. Lawrence “Larry” Angelo (Pierce Brosnan), a scientist who decides to make a test subject out of an intellectually disabled gardener named Jobe (Jeff Fahey).

Using virtual reality computer simulations and nootropic drugs, he tries to see if he can increase Jobe’s intelligence. Indeed, Jobe develops superhuman powers that suggests a deeper intellect. But he also becomes violently aggressive, desperate to transform into a digital entity.

Based on the writings of Stephen King, The Lawnmower Man has been criticized for its melodrama, predictability, and dated visual effects. But for some, that’s precisely what makes a sci-fi movie so charming and watchable. Despite the lackluster reviews, the movie premiered in second place at the box office when it was released, behind only Wayne’s World. Stephen Hunter of Baltimore Sun described The Lawnmower Man as a “visual adventure” that’s “great fun.” If that’s what you’re in the mood for, go for it.

Stream The Lawnmower Man on Freevee.

Communion (1989)

Head all the way back to the late ‘80s with Communion, a sci-fi horror based on the Whitley Strieber novel of the same name. Christopher Walken stars as a title character named after the book’s author (and based on him), patriarch of a family who comes face-to-face with aliens while on a vacation in the wilderness. After Whitley is abducted and returned home, he can’t seem to shake nightmares and weird visions. Naturally, these invasions of his psyche start to negatively impact his work and personal life.

According to the real-life Strieber, the premise is based on experiences he claims to have had, hence Walken playing a character that bears his name. Despite Strieber later blasting the movie for its portrayal of him, and the movie itself receiving mixed reviews, Communion has since developed a cult following.

Stefan Birgir Stefans from sbs.is posits that if the purpose of the movie is the be “intentionally weird to invoke feelings of an abductee in the viewer, then it’s a smashing success.” Naturally, Walken hits it out of the park with his performance. If you’re a fan of his work and sci-fi horror, this movie is a perfect combination to delight.

Stream Communion on Freevee.

Glasshouse (2021)

GLASSHOUSE Trailer (2022) Jessica Alexander, Hilton Pelser

As relatively new entry in the genre, Glasshouse is a little-known South African dystopian thriller with elements of sci-fi. Its premise has been done time and time again: a toxin is plaguing Earth. But it doesn’t kill, it just wipes your memories, an act known as the Shred. As people scramble to survive and keep their memories intact, a mother, her three daughters, and son find sanctuary in a greenhouse. But when the eldest daughter invites a stranger to join them, their safe haven is no more.

Glasshouse has received decent reviews, with critics loving the sci-fi fantasy spin to the story. Kat Hughes of THN says the movie “seduces and scandalizes with its unique brand of mystique.”

Stream Glasshouse on Freevee.