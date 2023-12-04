 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in December

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great TV shows, from its own originals like The Power, Gen V, and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power to new and classic network series you can watch with a base Amazon Prime subscription, like American Horror Story, Spin City, and L.A. Law. But along with all the best shows on Prime Video, there are some underrated shows. These are shows you might scroll right by while searching for something to watch but never land on. Sometimes, you might not even realize they’re available to watch.

If you’re looking for something different, check out these three underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in December. One is a sports docuseries, another is a show worth watching if you’re obsessed with a new Netflix true crime docuseries, and the third is a fabulous under-the-radar serial killer series with two big-name actors at the forefront.

Coach Prime (2022-)

Available both with ads on Freevee or as part of your Prime Video subscription without them, Coach Prime follows former professional football and baseball player Deion Sanders as he serves as a head coach for the college football team Jackson State Tigers.

The series originated on the YouTube Barstool Sports channel in 2021 and then was turned into a four-part docuseries for Prime Video. There are plans already for a fourth season that will follow Sanders as he works with the Colorado Buffaloes at the University of Colorado Boulder. It’s a great series for football fans to dive deeper into the sport at the college level.

Stream Coach Prime on Prime Video.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames (2023)

If you caught the Netflix docuseries Escaping Twin Flames, one of the top trending shows this month on that streaming service, then you might be pleased to know that there’s another show that dives even deeper into the story of Jeff and Shaleia Divine and their organization Twin Flames Universe (TFU). Deemed by many to be a cult, TFU promises to help people find their one true love. However, this requires various online classes that can run in the thousands. Jeff and Shaleia, meanwhile, are not shy about flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames is anchored by a Vanity Fair reporter who discusses her research into TFU. Along with her perspective, including footage from an in-person visit to the couple’s home, you’ll also see interviews with Shaleia’s father and Jeff’s former best friend. You’ll learn a bit more about their childhoods and hear from other past and present members and their families. This docuseries was actually released a month prior to the Netflix one, and it’s worth watching as well if you were fascinated (and horrified) with Escaping Twin Flames.

Stream Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames on Prime Video.

The Fall (2013-2016)

A hidden gem of a series, Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan star in this deliciously binge-able crime drama. She’s Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and he’s Paul Spector, a serial killer who ironically works as a bereavement counsellor during the day. The Fall is about the dance between Stella and Paul. She has her suspicions that there’s something more sinister than meets the eye of this respectable husband and father. He, however, continues to evade her, killing again and again to satisfy his twisted desires, his family none the wiser as to his extracurricular activities.

Set in Belfast, the RTE One and BBC Two series is unique in that the killer’s identity is revealed immediately. The focus in The Fall instead is on the psychology of the perpetrator, his motivations, and how he manages that delicate balance between the person he pretends to be and who he really is. Anderson, meanwhile, shines in her role as a determined detective operating on her intuition.

