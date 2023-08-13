 Skip to main content
Where to watch 49ers vs. Raiders: live stream NFL preseason games

Dan Girolamo
By

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is winding down. The last game of the week will feature the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13. These two teams played in Week 17 of the 2022 season, with the 49ers winning in overtime 37-34.

One of the biggest storylines of the game is centered around Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 31-year-old played in San Francisco for 5.5 seasons, leading the team to the Super Bowl during the 2019-2020 season. Brock Purdy is now the starting quarterback in San Francisco. However, Purdy is unlikely to play in the game, so expect to see Sam Darnold and Trey Lance under center for the 49ers.

Watch the 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on NFL Network

Maxx Crosby takes a knee on the football field with the Las Vegas Raiders.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The matchup between the 49ers and the Raiders is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. NFL Network’s coverage of 49ers vs. Raiders can be streamed from your desktop or mobile device. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders on NFL Network

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on NFL+

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers Players Recap Joint Practice with the Raiders

49ers vs. Raiders is available to stream with an NFL+ subscription. For $7/month or $40/year, NFL+ subscribers can watch NFL Network and stream live local and primetime preseason, regular, and postseason games. NFL+ Premium, the second tier, is more expensive with a price of $15/month or $80/year. NFL+ Premium includes every component in the first tier with the inclusion of NFL Redzone and game replays. There is a free seven-day trial available for new customers.

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders on NFL+

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

NFL Network is one of the 100+ channels available on YouTube TV. Other featured channels include TNT, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Plus, football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting month four. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders on YouTube TV

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

NFL Network is one of the 85 live and on-demand channels available on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN2. Plus, a subscription to Hulu with Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN. Subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The prices for Hulu Live are increasing this fall, so read up on the changes.

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

To access NFL Network on Sling TV, subscribers must have either  Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Sling Blue includes 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels like USA, FS1, and FX. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With over 100+ channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for customers looking for numerous channels. NFL Network, ESPN, Freeform, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY are some of the channel options on FuboTV. Subscription plans start at $75/month with a Pro Plan. However, there are plans with more channels for a higher price. If you are a new customer, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch 49ers vs. Raiders from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are an American on vacation outside of the country, then you should look into downloading a VPN to watch 49ers vs. Raiders. A VPN allows Americans to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by connecting to U.S. servers. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

