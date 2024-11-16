Andor season 2 will reveal the origin of one iconic Star Wars location

Andor season 2 will be an even bigger and more expansive space adventure than its predecessor. In a recent interview with Empire, Cassian Andor himself, actor Diego Luna, teased that the critically acclaimed Star Wars series will go to even more places and planets in its second season than it did in its first. “We move in space more than ever — the amount of planets and sets you’re going to get to see,” Luna promised. “There are some familiar and new locations.”

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, the show’s sophomore season will even travel to one of the most important locations in Star Wars history: Yavin 4, the moon where the Rebel Alliance’s headquarters are stationed during the first Death Star’s destruction at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. “I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right?” Gilroy teased. “So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No-one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Yavin 4 is, notably, featured in not only A New Hope, but also Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which first introduced fans to Luna’s Cassian back in 2016. It has already been confirmed that Andor season 2’s ending will lead directly into Cassian’s introduction in Rogue One, so it makes sense that the Disney+ series will travel to Yavin 4 before it reaches its inevitable conclusion. The rebels’ Yavin base is, after all, already established and functioning by the time Rogue One catches up with Cassian and his fellow freedom fighters.

In Andor season 1, the Rebel Alliance is much less of an organized faction than it is in Rogue One and A New Hope. The rebels have no main headquarters, and much of Andor‘s first season is actually dedicated to following rebel leaders like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) as they carry out their plans in secret from their Coruscant homes and the backroom of Luthen’s shop.

Now, it looks like Andor season 2 won’t just complete Cassian’s journey to becoming the experienced and confident rebel soldier he is in Rogue One. It will also finish depicting the Rebel Alliance’s evolution from a disorganized movement into an actual militaristic and political force with a physical base of operations.

Andor season 2 premieres April 22, 2025 on Disney+.