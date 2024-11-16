 Skip to main content
Andor season 2 will reveal the origin of one iconic Star Wars location

By
Andor season 2 will be an even bigger and more expansive space adventure than its predecessor. In a recent interview with Empire, Cassian Andor himself, actor Diego Luna, teased that the critically acclaimed Star Wars series will go to even more places and planets in its second season than it did in its first. “We move in space more than ever — the amount of planets and sets you’re going to get to see,” Luna promised. “There are some familiar and new locations.”

According to Andor creator Tony Gilroy, the show’s sophomore season will even travel to one of the most important locations in Star Wars history: Yavin 4, the moon where the Rebel Alliance’s headquarters are stationed during the first Death Star’s destruction at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. “I mean, we have to end up in Yavin, right?” Gilroy teased. “So, we’ll tell the story of Yavin. No-one has quite dealt with Yavin the way we will be doing it.”

Yavin 4 is, notably, featured in not only A New Hope, but also Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which first introduced fans to Luna’s Cassian back in 2016. It has already been confirmed that Andor season 2’s ending will lead directly into Cassian’s introduction in Rogue One, so it makes sense that the Disney+ series will travel to Yavin 4 before it reaches its inevitable conclusion. The rebels’ Yavin base is, after all, already established and functioning by the time Rogue One catches up with Cassian and his fellow freedom fighters.

In Andor season 1, the Rebel Alliance is much less of an organized faction than it is in Rogue One and A New Hope. The rebels have no main headquarters, and much of Andor‘s first season is actually dedicated to following rebel leaders like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) as they carry out their plans in secret from their Coruscant homes and the backroom of Luthen’s shop.

Now, it looks like Andor season 2 won’t just complete Cassian’s journey to becoming the experienced and confident rebel soldier he is in Rogue One. It will also finish depicting the Rebel Alliance’s evolution from a disorganized movement into an actual militaristic and political force with a physical base of operations.

Andor season 2 premieres April 22, 2025 on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer: The Jedi kids are alright in new Disney+ show
A group of children gather around Jude Law.

A new generation of heroes is born in the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer.

After making a startling discovery on their planet, four kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — find themselves lost in a foreign galaxy. In need of desperate help, the kids encounter Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a Force user who agrees to help them get home. The trip will be dangerous, evidenced by murderous pirates breathing down their necks.

Read more
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
Daisy Ridley as Rey in The Rise of Skywalker.

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

Read more
Agatha All Along creator confirms the show’s deaths will remain permanent
Joe Locke stands next to Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 1 to 7.

The Witches' Road has lived up to its dangerous reputation. Across the first seven episodes of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, multiple characters have met shocking, tragic ends as a result of the Road's trials. Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) was the first to go, and she's so far been followed by Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone). The latter character dies in heroic fashion at the end of Agatha All Along's seventh episode, Death's Hand in Mine, when she sacrifices herself in order to take out the villainous members of the Salem Seven and buy her fellow witches more time.

Read more