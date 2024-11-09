 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Andor season 2 is coming sooner than a lot of Star Wars fans thought

By
Cassian stands by a hillside in Andor season 1.
Lucasfilm

It looks like Lucasfilm may have accidentally revealed the long-awaited premiere date for Andor season 2, and on the Disney+ mobile app no less. Early Saturday morning, some eagle-eyed users noticed a new date attached to the bottom of the app’s Andor streaming tile. The date in question promises that Andor season 2 is coming April 22, 2025.

It isn’t just possible but likely that this Disney+ update was made earlier than Lucasfilm planned. Not only was it added to the streaming service’s mobile app with no accompanying announcement or comment from Lucasfilm, but Disney is also in the midst of hosting its D23 Brazil convention this weekend. The event has already given fans their first look at Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in Andor season 2, and it’s possible that the show’s return date was being saved for D23 Brazil as well.

Recommended Videos

Regardless of the circumstances that led to this seemingly accidental reveal, though, Andor‘s April 2025 return date is noteworthy. There have been very few official updates about the acclaimed Star Wars series‘ second season over the past few months. Fans had, consequently, begun to assume that Andor likely wouldn’t return until the second half of 2025 and that its second season would premiere — much like its first — sometime in the late summer or early fall.

Cassian Andor looks forward with purpose in Andor episode 3.
Lucasfilm

This means Andor season 2, which will be the series’ last, will premiere around two and a half years after the acclaimed Star Wars show’s first season debuted in September 2022. The new season will finish what the show’s first started by closing the remaining gap between its plot and the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. For that reason, while most of the show’s original stars are expected to return, Rogue One cast members Alan Tudyk and Ben Mendelsohn are also set to reprise their respective roles as K-2SO and Orson Krennic in Andor season 2.

Related

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has promised that the show’s finale will end just before viewers meet Luna’s Cassian in Rogue One. Taking that into account, fans may end up being very grateful that Gilroy and his collaborators have spent so much time working on the show’s final episodes. The fates of its heroes are, after all, already written in stone, which means Gilroy and co. won’t ever get another chance to wrap up Andor‘s story. They might as well make the most of the one they’ve got.

Andor season 2 is currently set to premiere April 22, 2025 on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
What is Disney+? Plans, price, and everything else you should know
Lenovo Tab Extreme showing Disney Plus.

Where is the only place to catch all the latest Disney movies and TV shows, along with their cache of animated classics? The answer of course, is Disney+, a content-packed streaming platform that includes close to a century’s worth of Disney shorts and features. Along with the classics you know and love, it's also got movies and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Nat Geo, and 21st Century Fox.

How much does Disney+ cost? How do you create an account? And can you watch the Star Wars prequels on the service? We’ll answer all these questions and more in this everything-you-need-to-know Disney+ guide. 

Read more
Fans spot chilling video game Easter egg in The Last of Us season 2 trailer
Kaitlyn Dever cries near a grave in The Last of Us season 2.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us season 2.

Things are going to get bigger, sadder, and — somehow — even darker in The Last of Us season 2. That won't come as much of a surprise to those who have played 2020's The Last of Us Part II. The infamously divisive game shocked players four years ago with its unexpected twists and relentless violence. Now, based on its recent trailer, it looks like The Last of Us season 2 is going to stick fairly closely to the bleak path laid by its parent game.

Read more
Everything you need to know about Andor season 2
Cassian aims his gun in Andor.

Andor is arguably Lucasfilm's crowning achievement of the 21st century. While that may be up for debate, there's no denying the success of Andor season 1, culminating with universal acclaim from critics and eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. It's certainly the most mature Star Wars project to date.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the petty thief who will eventually become a key leader and spy for the Rebel Alliance. Andor is a prequel set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film where Luna first introduced audiences to Cassian. It's been a long time since Andor season 1 ended in November 2022. Slowly but surely, season 2 is on the way. Below is everything you need to know about Andor season 2.
Is there a release date for Andor season 2?

Read more