It looks like Lucasfilm may have accidentally revealed the long-awaited premiere date for Andor season 2, and on the Disney+ mobile app no less. Early Saturday morning, some eagle-eyed users noticed a new date attached to the bottom of the app’s Andor streaming tile. The date in question promises that Andor season 2 is coming April 22, 2025.

It isn’t just possible but likely that this Disney+ update was made earlier than Lucasfilm planned. Not only was it added to the streaming service’s mobile app with no accompanying announcement or comment from Lucasfilm, but Disney is also in the midst of hosting its D23 Brazil convention this weekend. The event has already given fans their first look at Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in Andor season 2, and it’s possible that the show’s return date was being saved for D23 Brazil as well.

Regardless of the circumstances that led to this seemingly accidental reveal, though, Andor‘s April 2025 return date is noteworthy. There have been very few official updates about the acclaimed Star Wars series‘ second season over the past few months. Fans had, consequently, begun to assume that Andor likely wouldn’t return until the second half of 2025 and that its second season would premiere — much like its first — sometime in the late summer or early fall.

This means Andor season 2, which will be the series’ last, will premiere around two and a half years after the acclaimed Star Wars show’s first season debuted in September 2022. The new season will finish what the show’s first started by closing the remaining gap between its plot and the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. For that reason, while most of the show’s original stars are expected to return, Rogue One cast members Alan Tudyk and Ben Mendelsohn are also set to reprise their respective roles as K-2SO and Orson Krennic in Andor season 2.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has promised that the show’s finale will end just before viewers meet Luna’s Cassian in Rogue One. Taking that into account, fans may end up being very grateful that Gilroy and his collaborators have spent so much time working on the show’s final episodes. The fates of its heroes are, after all, already written in stone, which means Gilroy and co. won’t ever get another chance to wrap up Andor‘s story. They might as well make the most of the one they’ve got.

Andor season 2 is currently set to premiere April 22, 2025 on Disney+.