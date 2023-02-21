Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees our favorite shrinking heroes ditch their low-stakes adventures and San Francisco stomping grounds to travel to the Quantum Realm, a mostly CG dimension that exists between atoms and served as the deus ex machina in Avengers: Endgame. In this microverse, various Marvel superheroes and weird alien creatures all battle Kang, a time-traveling villain first seen in the Disney+ series Loki.

Unlike the first two Ant-Man movies, Quantumania has plenty of high stakes, both in the story and for the MCU as a whole. As the first film in Phase Five, the movie hopes to establish Jonathan Majors’ Kang as a Thanos-level threat who will pop up in future films and shows, including the next two Avengers movies. All Marvel movies and shows end up on Disney+, so it makes sense to wonder if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently streaming on Disney+.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+?

If you want to see the legacy of Ant-Man, Wasp, Cassie Lang, MODOK, and the rest of the crew, you won’t find them at home. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is NOT streaming on Disney+. You’ll have to go to the movie theater and watch it with everyone else.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be on Disney+?

Marvel has not announced a premiere date for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to debut on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed nearly three months in theaters before heading to Disney+ on Feb. 1, so it’s not unreasonable to think Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could debut on the streamer around May.

What is Disney+?

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has become a leading stalwart in the streaming service space. Boasting one of the best libraries of movies and TV shows around — including some of the best original series from the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise — Disney+ has shot up to 129.8 million subscribers worldwide as of February 2022. That puts it toe-to-toe with the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and others.

Despite a library that isn’t quite as large as that of Netflix, Disney+ is able to make up for it in quality. It’s the exclusive streaming platform for a significant portion of Disney’s massive content archive, and the only place to see new originals like Andor, Obi-wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, and WandaVision. Plus, with content from National Geographic and deals that can also net you Hulu and ESPN+ for one price, Disney+ is a formidable service.

How much does it cost?

At just $8 per month and $80 for the year with no ads (the price rises to $11 and $110 on December 8, 2022), it’s more affordable than Netflix ($15.50 per month) and HBO Max ($15 per month). And the Disney Bundle (there are now several versions) is a great deal, the most basic of which gives you Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ with ads for just $15. Disney+ shows no signs of slowing down and is more popular than ever.

Is it worth watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | New Trailer

It depends on whether or not your tired of the MCU or not. It’s not like it’s a bad film. It’s competently made, the CGI is mostly appealing (with one notable exception), it sets up the stakes adequately, and gives the luminous Michelle Pfeiffer a sizable role to actually do something, which is sadly still too rare for an older female actress in Hollywood.

The problem with Quantumania is everything else. It takes what was most appealing about the first two Ant-Man movies (low-stakes action, a relatively realistic approach to superheroics, lowbrow humor) and throws it out the window. Instead, it shoehorns in a “rebels versus empire” plot straight out of an abandoned Babylon 5 script and awkwardly places its “everyman” and “everywoman” heroes in roles ill-suited for them. But hey, it did gross over $100 million in just three days. So some people do like it.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a 47% score on the Tomatometer and a 84% audience score. The movie is 2 hours and 3 minutes long and is rated PG-13.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations