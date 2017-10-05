‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ season 3 gets an unexpected premiere date

Why it matters to you The popular horror comedy series finally has an official premiere date for its third season.

October is the most wonderful time of the year for horror fans, but they will be without Ash vs Evil Dead this fall. Unlike the Starz horror-comedy series’ previous two seasons, both of which had autumn launches, Ash vs Evil Dead season 3 is due out closer to Valentine’s Day than Halloween. Starz revealed the show’s February 25 premiere date on Thursday, October 5.

When Ash vs Evil Dead returns, we will see more of Bruce Campbell as the legendary Ash Williams, a war vet who is still saving the world. The people of Elk Grove, Michigan, finally appreciate his heroic actions, but he will have more work to do fighting the Evil Dead in season 3. In new key art unveiled on Thursday, the show teases that “evil is about to get schooled.”

The man. The myth. The hell? Go back to school with #AshvsEvilDead, premiering 2/25 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/dooBBbifV6 — Ash vs Evil Dead (@AshvsEvilDead) October 5, 2017

School apparently plays a role in the upcoming season, given the lockers and school hallway we see in the image and, of course, the pun incorporated into the text. The show’s official Twitter account also explicitly stated we’ll “go back to school” this season. Somewhere in there, Ash will get a big surprise, as well: He will meet his long-lost daughter, Brandy Barr, played by Arielle Carver-O’Neill.

The third season of Ash vs Evil Dead is much-anticipated and has already been a long time coming. Starz renewed the series in October 2016, but as summer 2017 approached, it became increasingly clear that the third season would arrive later than expected. Campbell told Red Carpet Crash in August it could be pushed because the premium network wanted a “cleaner slot within the year” for the series; he suggested it could be “first quarter of 2018” before the series premiered. Since he ended up being right, we hope he was just as accurate in his prediction that Starz will want a fourth season.

The show’s current order only extends through season 3, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see another renewal in the next several months. In the past, Starz has been quick to order more of the series; for example, Ash vs Evil Dead was renewed for season 2 even before the show debuted. For now, though, we’re just excited about season 3.

Ash vs Evil Dead returns February 25 on Starz.