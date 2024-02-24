 Skip to main content
Austin FC vs Minnesota live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Interim head coach Cameron Knowles makes his MLS managerial debut when Minnesota United head to Q2 Stadium on Saturday to take on Austin FC in each team’s 2024 season opener.

For those who are in the United States and Canada, the only way to watch the match (8:30 p.m. ET kick time) is on MLS Season Pass, which is available through Apple TV. That limits our live stream options, but let’s take a closer look at MLS Season Pass and what you need to know to watch today’s match.

Watch Austin FC vs Minnesota on MLS Season Pass

A Lionel Messi promo for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch this match, you’ll need to sign up for MLS Season Pass, which is only available on the Apple TV app or website. You don’t need an Apple TV+ subscription to sign up, but the price of Season Pass does drop from $15 to $13 per month (or $99 to $79 for the season) if you’re a subscriber.

In the past, there have been some ways to watch for free, but that’s not the case here. T-Mobile is is not offering Season Pass for free to its customers like it did last year, and this match isn’t one of the few that are made available for free each week (LAFC vs Sounders, Orlando City vs Montreal, DC United vs New England and Cincinnati vs Toronto are free this weekend, if you’re interested in that). There is only one way to watch this one without paying anything: If you’re a season ticket holder for any MLS team, you get Season Pass for free.

Once signed up for MLS Season Pass, you’ll watch Austin FC vs Minnesota on the Apple TV app, which is available on most phones, tablets, smart TV’s and streaming devices. If you don’t have a device that is applicable with the Apple TV app, you can also watch on the Apple TV website.

Watch Austin FC vs Minnesota Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re trying to watch the match from outside the United States and Canada, try a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN (you can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services in 2024). It will hide your location and connect you to a server that’s inside the US or Canada, allowing you to stream content from those countries on any of your devices. There’s not a typical free trial with most VPN’s, but NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
