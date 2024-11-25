Beetlejuice Beetlejuice streaming release date set at Max

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally heading to streaming. Tim Burton’s legacy sequel will make its streaming debut on Max on December 6. Then, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its HBO linear debut at 6:10 p.m. ET on December 7.

Thirty-six years after 1988’s Beetlejuice, Burton explored the next chapter of the Deetz family in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. After an expected death, the Deetz family returns to Winter River for the funeral. Still haunted by Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) begrudgingly returns home with her estranged teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega). In the attic, Astrid discovers a model of the town and accidentally gets pulled into the Afterlife. To save her, Lydia will have to face her fears and elicit help from Betelgeuse, the ghoulish demon who tried to marry her when she was a teen.

Besides Keaton and Ryder, the other actor to reprise their role from the original is Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, Lydia’s mother. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s new cast members include Justin Theroux as Rory, Monica Bellucci as Delores LaFerve, Arthur Conti as Jeremy Frazier, and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson.

Burton directed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from a screenplay by Wednesday co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Seth Grahame-Smith contributed to Gough and Millar’s story.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice received positive reviews upon its release in early September. In his three-star review, Alex Welch of Digital Trends wrote, “Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a fun, stylish sequel that marks a much-needed return to form for the director.” Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of the 10 most popular movies of 2024, with a box office total of over $451 million worldwide.