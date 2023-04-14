Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla's recent run of poor results. Whichever side you're backing, you're sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That's where we're here to help. With so many streaming services around, we've tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that's where you need to head. Here's everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including a trick to watch the action unfold for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you're keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you'll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There's original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It's also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There's a seven-day free trial if you're solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.