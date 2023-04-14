 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

The 10 best action movies of the 1980s

Joe Allen
By

Every decade has its genre. In the ’50s, westerns were all the rage. In the 2010s, we got more superhero movies than we knew what to do with. And in the ’80s, we got lots and lots of action movies. Amid that glut of action movies, there were a number of genuinely thrilling films you could check out in the theater. What’s more, these movies attached themselves to a wide array of other genres. Some of these movies have science fiction or dystopian elements, and one of them is even a comedy.

What unites them all, though, is that they have plenty of heart-racing, stunning action set pieces. The ’80s were a decade when everything was big, from the hair to the movie stars, and these action movies are no different.

Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard
131m
Genre Action, Thriller
Stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov
Directed by John McTiernan
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

The movie that made Bruce Willis into an A-list star, Die Hard was such a crucial ’80s action flick that it became the kind of movie every action movie wanted to be. It’s filled with great one-liners, has a smart, sinister villain, and is perfectly paced from beginning to end.

Although none of the eventual sequels could totally measure up to this first film, Die Hard itself remains totally untarnished. It’s the simple story of one guy who finds himself trapped in a building and realizes that he’s the only hope for the many hostages inside. Yippee Ki-yay.

Predator (1987)
Predator
107m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure, Thriller
Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo
Directed by John McTiernan
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

The year before John McTiernan made Die Hard, he made this excellent action satire that services both of its genre trappings beautifully. In addition to creating one of the internet’s most enduring memes, Predator also serves up genuine thrills, even as it lightly roasts all the ultra-masculine men at its center.

The film tells the story of a group of commandos who are sent out into the jungle on a mission, only to be hunted one by one by an ultra-lethal predator from another world. The good guys win in the end, but before that happens, we get plenty of wonderfully gnarly action.

RoboCop (1987)
RoboCop
102m
Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Dan O'Herlihy
Directed by Paul Verhoeven
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

A trenchant political satire, RoboCop is one of the best movies about policing in America ever made. The film tells the story of a regular police officer who is transformed into an android designed only to obliterate crime. As the movie progresses, though, we come to understand that RoboCop is part of a corporation’s grand design to profit off of the poverty of those in this near-futuristic version of Detroit.

RoboCop is a story about identity, capitalism, and what it was like to live through the ’80s. On top of all that, it’s a pretty great action movie with copious amounts of over-the-top violence.

Robocop (1987) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Raiders of the Lost Ark
115m
Genre Adventure, Action
Stars Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
Directed by Steven Spielberg
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Steven Spielberg makes movies across almost every genre, but at some level, almost all of his movies feel like action movies. Of course, in the case of Raiders of the Lost Ark, that’s more than appropriate.

This first installment in Spielberg’s only franchise introduces Indiana Jones, and tells the kind of pulpy, serialized story that Spielberg and collaborator George Lucas loved watching when they were kids. Thankfully, Spielberg is one of the best directors on the planet, and Raiders is filled with the kind of careful framing that few action movies possess as a result.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
The Terminator (1984)
The Terminator
108m
Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton
Directed by James Cameron
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
James Cameron’s first Terminator film is a lot more grounded and small budget than you might remember, but that’s part of what’s so impressive about it. Cameron takes all the conventions of a horror film and puts them to bear on an action sci-fi movie that manages to make very creative use of its relatively small budget. Casting Arnold Schwarzenegger as an unstoppable killing machine turned out to be a brilliant ploy, and The Terminator totally works in spite of its rather heady time travel premise.
Aliens (1986)
Aliens
137m
Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen
Directed by James Cameron
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Another Cameron entry on this list, Aliens is another example of Cameron taking the conventions of horror (in this case, with specific reference to Ridley Scott’s Alien), and turning them into something much more bombastic. Aliens has way more guns and explosions than its predecessor, and it also climaxes with a huge mech fight between Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley (now a ripped, badass fighter) and the Alien Queen. Still, the movie works in large part because Cameron always grounds us in Ripley’s story, and in her fierce quest to stay alive no matter what the odds might be.
Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Mad Max 2 (1981)
Mad Max 2
96m
Genre Adventure, Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Michael Preston
Directed by George Miller
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
George Miller deserves all the credit in the world for turning Mad Max: Fury Road into one of the great success stories in action cinema history. Decades before he returned to the Mad Max universe, though, Miller made The Road Warrior, an action movie that is stunning in its own right. This is the moment when the Mad Max universe became entirely dystopian, and it’s also the first time that Miller showed off the way his unique combination of inventiveness and filmmaking chops instantly turned him into one of the great action filmmakers of his generation.
Mad Max 2 - Theatrical Trailer
Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
Big Trouble in Little China
99m
Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Stars Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun
Directed by John Carpenter
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

John Carpenter has made a number of movies that could be described as action films, but Big Trouble in Little China is his magnum opus. This is a movie so wonderfully stupid it almost beggars belief. The film stars Kurt Russell as a muscled-up truck driver who inadvertently finds himself at the center of conspiracy in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown.

The plot here isn’t really the point, though. Instead, you should focus on Russell’s truly side-splitting central performance, and simply go along for the ride as you watch one of the silliest, most delightful movies ever made.

Batman (1989)
Batman
126m
Genre Fantasy, Action, Crime
Stars Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger
Directed by Tim Burton
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Whether you embrace our modern obsession with superheroes or reject it out of hand, it’s hard to deny that Tim Burton’s original Batman remains about as good as this genre gets. Although the movie has plenty of action in it, what’s most remarkable about Batman is the Burton-y stylization of the world around this central character.

Michael Keaton is genuinely excellent as the vigilante haunting Gotham’s streets, and the movie is the perfect cocktail of silly and grim, making it distinct amid a landscape of modern superhero movies that all wind up feeling exactly the same.

Batman (1989) Official Trailer #1 - Tim Burton Superhero Movie
First Blood (1982)
First Blood
93m
Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller, War
Stars Sylvester Stallone, Charles A. Tamburro, Bill McKinney
Directed by Ted Kotcheff
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Sylvester Stallone is best known for Rocky Balboa, and that’s understandable, but John Rambo, his other iconic character, gets off to a pretty incredible start in First Blood.

While this movie has plenty of wonderful action, all set in the woods of the Pacific Northwest, what makes this movie special is the way it seems to genuinely address the plight of veterans in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Rambo is a soldier trained to kill everything in his path, sent back to a country that has no place for the kind of man he has become.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
5 things The Brave and the Bold must do to be different from other Batman films
Cover art for Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham's run of Batman Incorporated

The age of Adam West’s time-honored “bright” knight has been over for quite some time, at least in the realm of live-action films. Ever since Tim Burton took control of DC Comic’s most renowned superhero, the Caped Crusader has plunged into the muck and mire of Gotham’s seedy underbelly. It’s in that dark corner that Batman has remained. The neo-noir, gothic-modern themes of each film have established a character that identifies with the monsters he fights.

Fear is the name of the game when you’re Batman. A wickedly sleek and thunderous automobile must complement the image. There are many staples that have become tradition despite the differences between Batman’s live-action incarnations. With the DCU’s upcoming film, The Brave and the Bold, the Dark Knight’s crime-fighting career should look a tad different.
Fatherhood

Read more
How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla's recent run of poor results. Whichever side you're backing, you're sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That's where we're here to help. With so many streaming services around, we've tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that's where you need to head. Here's everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including a trick to watch the action unfold for free from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you're keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you'll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There's original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It's also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There's a seven-day free trial if you're solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows of all time, ranked
Lucille Ball in I Love Lucy.

Great TV isn't exactly hard to find these days. Living in an era filled with interesting shows like Wednesday to watch, it can be easy to wonder which of the shows that are currently airing will ultimately stand the test of time. Some may only be remembered by die-hard fans or critics, but there are others that may remain the most popular shows ever even if they've been off the air for years.

This list features the 10 most popular shows of all time, according to regular polling conducted by YouGov. YouGov polls its respondents first on whether they've heard of a particular show, and then on whether they like it. The higher those two scores are, the higher the show wound up on this list. Naturally, this list features plenty of agreed-upon classics, as well as a few animated series that plenty of people of all ages grew up with.

Read more