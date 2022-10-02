The best horror movie sequels

Director James Wan is certainly no stranger to the world of horror films, with plenty of noteworthy genre titles to his name, including Saw, Insidious (which went on to spawn its own host of sequels and a prequel), and The Conjuring. This latter film brought renewed praise for Wans’ auteur-driven approach to the haunted house sub-genre, giving the director the green light for a follow-up to the original box office hit. Thus, the world received The Conjuring 2.

Taking place in 1977, the story follows Ed and Lorraine Warren yet again, a husband-wife parapsychology team with a knack for exorcising demons. Overseas, a family living in the London borough of Enfield starts experiencing a range of supernatural events, with the majority of the occurrences seeming to center on the youngest daughter, Janet (Madison Wolfe). This all started after the child played around with a ouija board, one of the worst things you can do when attempting to avoid metaphysical madness.

With the clock ticking, it’s up to Ed and Lorraine to save Janet and the rest of the Enfield clan before an ancient foe is able to resurface. The Conjuring branched out into a microcosmic saga all its own, complete with a third sequel (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) and spinoff entries (The Nun, the Annabelle series), but its the second dose of the proper timeline that brought newfound gravitas. With every twisting camera angle and little pinch of sound, Wan digs into the psyches of both his characters and audience, winding up the tension and releasing it with a bang, again and again. If you love being scared, this is the sequel to do it with.