 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

7 best pandemic-era movies, ranked

By
The cast of "The Suicide Squad" standing in a forest.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Pictures

Looking back at the pandemic is, for many people, not exactly a fun experience. It was a time when everything was out of whack, and that was especially true of the movie business. Theaters had to close, and while there were plenty of great intimate dramas, it can be hard to remember what the best movies from that time were.

If you want to look back at the best movies of the pandemic era, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together seven of the best movies released in 2020 and 2021 (which is loosely defined as the era when movies were most impacted by the pandemic). Some of these movies were released in theaters, but others weren’t. Either way, we’re still thinking about them several years later.

Recommended Videos

7. Hamilton (2020)

Hamilton | Official Trailer | Disney+

A movie that was so soothing it simply had to be released early and directly on Disney+, the filmed version of Hamilton brought the musical to an entirely new audience, and ensured that one of the great works of art of the 21st century was preserved in vivid detail.

Related

It’s popular nowadays to look back at Hamilton as a relic of the Obama era filled with unearned optimism and empty sentiment. This movie was a reminder that the musical is much more complicated than that, and that its story of the forgotten founding father remains a genuinely visionary piece of work. On top of all that, many of the songs like Satisfied are real bangers.

6. Tenet (2020)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is almost undoubtedly his most underseen film, and that might have been true even if there wasn’t a global pandemic. Nolan’s insistence that the film get a chance to play in theaters ultimately meant that Tenet‘s release was delayed and delayed, and when it finally did come out, many people were still unsure about whether it was physically safe to see it.

On top of all that, Tenet is the most layered and dense movie that Nolan has ever made. It tells its story forward and backward in time, and that premise was always going to be a hard sell. If you let it lull you into a rhythm, though, Tenet is endlessly rewarding.

5. Dune (2021)

The first attempt to adapt Dune was less than successful, but Denis Villeneuve’s eagerly anticipated and delayed attempt turned out to be worthy of all the attention. Featuring a cast composed almost entirely of major talents and the kind of CGI that doesn’t look like mush, Dune manages to build a world that feels thoroughly alien, even if it has a few things in common with our own.

The decision to split the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s massive novel in half certainly made sense, but it does leave this first part a little bit adrift at the end of its story. Up until that moment, though, it’s one of the most thrilling sci-fi epics of its kind, and the 2024 release of Dune: Part Two satisfactorily completes the original’s story.

4. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar managed to be a genuine comedy phenomenon when it was released on VOD, but the movie would have been an even bigger deal if it had been released in theaters. Starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as two strange friends who become ensconced in a truly absurd spy thriller, Barb and Star is great because it is deeply absurd and strange.

Most modern comedies try to have at least a little bit of chill, but Barb and Star goes at its premise with such reckless abandon, and is so genuinely funny, that it’s impossible not to love it at least a little bit.

3. The Suicide Squad (2021)

It probably shouldn’t be a huge surprise that James Gunn’s DC movie is the best thing Warner Bros. has made with superheroes in it in years, but The Suicide Squad was yet another major blockbuster that got smothered by the pandemic. The movie mostly ignores the first installment, keeping only the elements that it wanted to, and introducing a mostly new cast.

What makes the movie work, though, is that it’s both sickly and sweet. Like Gunn’s Guardians movies, it’s a story about misfits who find one another, and it’s also a movie where a killer shark voiced by Sly Stallone regularly eats people. It’s bananas in the best way and a fun watch.

2. Minari (2020)

It’s true that 2020 was a deeply weird movie year for all the obvious reasons, but the weirdness of that year also gave us the opportunity to appreciate movies that might not otherwise have gotten much attention. Minari is an intimate, personal story about a Korean family that moves to Arkansas, and has to adjust to life in a totally new world.

Steven Yeun’s brilliant central performance anchors the film, but the entire ensemble is doing excellent work. The real star here is director Lee Isaac-Chung (Twisters), who in telling his own story manages to avoid all the pitfalls of making this kind of personal film.

1. West Side Story (2021)

Steven Spielberg may not be the greatest director of all time, but he’s pretty darn close. Making the bold decision to remake a classic, Spielberg more than justified himself with his finished product. The man was born to make a musical, and his very first effort ranks up there with the best things the genre has ever produced.

Featuring a picture-perfect cast (with one unfortunate exception), Spielberg’s talent for both memorable shots and great story, and a few genuine discoveries in Rachel Zegler (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Mike Faist (Challengers), and Ariana DeBose (Argylle), West Side Story is every bit as good as we could have expected from a movie directed by the master filmmaker.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
7 best high school movies, ranked
Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in Superbad.

Ah, high school, a time full of awkward encounters, wild first experiences, and moments parents just can't understand. When movies try to portray this especially tumultuous period in any teenager's life, only a few manage to stand out as accurate and entertaining reflections of the triumphs and tribulations of some of the most important years for most people.

From the iconic and ever-charming The Breakfast Club to the legendary and still-fetch Mean Girls, the best high school movies capture the essence of these critical years with humor, heart, and a healthy dose of drama. Whether viewers are looking for a nostalgic viewing experience or a relatable story, there's something for everyone among this diverse selection of dramas, comedies, and coming-of-age tales that offer all kinds of journeys through the ups and downs of youth.
7. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Read more
The 10 best movies on Tubi right now (May 2024)
The Bride wielding a sword ready to fight a person in black, wearing a bright yellow outfit in Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

As a free ad-supported streaming service (FAST), you can find tons of movies on Tubi without having to pay a dime. Access content instantly, and choose to create an account if you want features like watchlists, recommendations, and parental controls. Either way, you'll never be asked for credit card information. The catch is that there are ads, which is no big deal. Also, while the list of movies and shows available to stream count in the thousands, they change often.

That's why we have put together this monthly updated list of the 10 best movies on Tubi right now. See what's available on the fly without receiving the dreaded "content unavailable" message when you search for a specific title. These movies are all fabulous, span various genres, and come from several decades of cinema. From a high-action flick like John Wick to a hilarious comedy like Big Daddy, there are some great options this month.

Read more
5 Netflix movies we can’t wait to see this summer, ranked
Adria Arjona and Glenn Powell in Hit Man.

In a year when many movies have been delayed because of strikes, Netflix still has a pretty solid slate coming over the summer. The three months from June to August will include something for everyone in your family, whether you like steamy thrillers or fascinating documentaries.

We've pulled together the five best movies coming to Netflix this summer for your perusal, and ranked them from the ones we're least excited about to the one we simply can't wait to see. All of these movies are going to be interesting, though, and at least a few of them are almost guaranteed to be worth your time no matter what you like.
5. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (August 2)
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie - New Look, Story & Cast (2024)

Read more