The 5 best sci-fi shows on TV right now

Joe Allen
By

In an era when everyone has too much TV to watch, it can somehow still be difficult to find a good sci-fi show. Many of them are too convoluted for their own good, or lack the great characters that always make good sci-fi sing. It’s always possible to go back to the sci-fi shows you used to love, of course, but sometimes you want something that’s still airing to meet your regular sci-fi cravings.

Luckily, we’ve tracked down five of the best sci-fi series still airing new episodes for you to enjoy. This list includes a few shows that have been running for decades, or that are part of larger cinematic and televisual universes. Elsewhere, though, there’s some more original content that you might find equally satisfying.

Doctor Who (2005)
Doctor Who
tv-pg 13 Seasons
Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop
Created by Sydney Newman, Donald Wilson, C. E. Webber
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

One of the first real sci-fi franchises to ever hit TV remains one of the best. Doctor Who has been telling wild, often moving time travel stories for decades now, and has brilliantly written in changes to its cast the whole way through.

As new Doctors come on board, so too do new teams of writers, and each of those new teams has brought a pretty unique sensibility to the character with them. Doctor Who has a long history, but it’s one that any sci-fi fan should dive into.

Teaser Trailer | 60th Anniversary Specials | Doctor Who
Loki (2021)
Loki
tv-14 1 Season
Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino
Created by Michael Waldron
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

It might seem strange to throw a superhero show on this list, but Loki is among the hardest science fiction that the MCU has ever produced. The series follows Norse god Loki as he deals with the TVA, a time-oriented authority that exists to ensure that any variants to the sacred timeline are quickly pruned.

It’s a bit wonky, but Loki tells a story firmly grounded in its central character, one that also allows him to interact with other versions of himself from across the multiverse.

LOKI "Loki in Prison" Trailer (NEW)
Star Wars: Andor (2022)
Star Wars: Andor
tv-14 1 Season
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, War & Politics
Cast Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller
Created by Tony Gilroy
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

Star Wars TV has been a mixed bag since the first season of The Mandalorian dropped, but Andor is an unmitigated triumph. The series tells the story of Cassian Andor, one of the main characters in Rogue One, as he learns to become the rebel we already know him to be in that movie.

Along the way, though, we get to see how the rebellion was fomented from its earliest days, and get an on-the-ground look at many of the characters responsible for that all-out rebellion. Andor is a morally murky show, and intentionally so, but it’s also one that highlights how arbitrarily cruel the Empire often was in pursuing its goals.

Andor (Disney+) "Rebels" Trailer HD - Star Wars series
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
tv-pg 2 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn
Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet
watch on Paramount+
watch on Paramount+

There have been several great Star Trek shows and a few truly terrible ones, but Strange New Worlds gets the balance just right. Although this show is technically a prequel to the original Star Trek, the show is most concerned with reestablishing the storytelling that made that original series feel so groundbreaking.

Above all else, Strange New Worlds is fun in a way that many recent Trek outings haven’t been, and that in and of itself is worthy of celebration. Featuring a great ensemble cast and a largely unserialized story, it’s sure to fill the hole left behind by many other Trek outings. 

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Trailer (2022)
Severance (2022)
Severance
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry
Created by Dan Erickson
watch on apple TV+
watch on apple TV+

A heavily serialized, deeply strange show about a group of office workers who are “severed,” meaning they don’t know who they are outside the office whenever they get to work, and vice versa, Severance is both a satire of modern corporate culture and also a pretty compelling mystery box show.

Adam Scott’s central performance is crucial to the success of the entire project, but Severance is also remarkably well-written. The show’s sterile office environment may not seem like a natural home for the twists and turns of great sci-fi storytelling, but rest assured that Severance is one of the best shows on TV right now, sci-fi or not. 

Severance — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

