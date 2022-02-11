  1. Movies & TV

Amazon is developing a Blade Runner 2099 series

By

Forty years ago, director Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner movie redefined sci-fi with its vision of the future. Now, Scott is moving the franchise even further down the timeline. Deadline is reporting that a Blade Runner 2099 series is in development at Amazon Prime Video. Scott had previously said that a pilot script had already been written, and he remains attached as an executive producer. Additionally, there is a possibility that Scott may direct the show if it gets picked up.

According to Deadline, Prime Video is fast-tracking the potential series, which already has Silka Luisa (AppleTV+’s Shining Girls) as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Blade Runner 2099 is being produced by Amazon Studios, Scott Free Productions, and Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind Prime Video’s The Expanse. Prime Video is reportedly already looking at production start dates and scripts.

The original Blade Runner film was released in 1982, and it was based on Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, a sci-fi novel originally published in 1968. In the movie, Harrison Ford appeared as Rick Deckard, a Blade Runner who was assigned to hunt down dangerous Replicants that could pass for humans. The film was ambiguous about whether Deckard himself was a Replicant.

Ryan Gosling as K in Blade Runner 2049.

Ford returned in 2017 for Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve. That film followed Ryan Gosling’s K, a Replicant who worked as a Blade Runner himself. After suspecting that he may be half-human, K sets out to find Deckard in order to learn the truth.

Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after the previous film, so it seems unlikely that either K or Deckard could return. But nothing is impossible in the realm of sci-fi. There is also a Blade Runner: Black Lotus animated series that was created for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, but that show is set between the first two movies.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson will executive produce Blade Runner 2099 with Blade Runner 2049 co-writer Michael Green. Ben Roberts, Cynthia Yorkin, David W. Zucker, and Clayton Krueger are also attached as executive producers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for February 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best iPad deals and sales for February 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of February 11

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Jabra Elite noise-canceling earbuds are $85 off today

Jabra - Elite Active 75t True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Titanium Black

Major UI, UX overhaul planned for future Windows 11 update

Surface Pro 8 tablet view with Windows 11 screen.

The 54 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2022)

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

The cast of Stand By Me sits on the hood of a car.

The 66 best movies on Hulu right now (February 2022)

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in The Other Guys.

The best shows on Netflix right now (February 2022)

The characters of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts run towards you.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin (Delvey) dressed in black and white from Inventing Anna on Netflix.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (February 2022)

Alex Lowe in Torn.

The 99 best shows on Hulu right now (February 2022)

Kat Dennis as Jules in Dollface, entering a room, other women looking at her side-eyed.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (February 2022)

Zoë Kravitz in Kimi.