3 BritBox shows you should watch in February 2024

There is certainly no shortage of great American television, but if you’re someone who finds yourself wanting to see what other countries are up to on the small screen, then BritBox is perfect for you. The streaming service has a range of British exports (often about crime) that will suit just about any palate.

Anyone who is familiar with British TV likely knows that British series are distinct from their American counterparts in several ways, chief among them being that the seasons are far shorter and shows can run for a long, long time. We’ve picked out three great shows on BritBox that are worth checking out, each of which will give you a feel for what the service can offer.

The Fall (2013-2016)

If there’s one thing the Brits specialize in, it’s a fascinating crime procedural. The Fall is set in Northern Ireland, and it follows the dueling perspectives of the killer and the officer who is dispatched from London to catch him.

While it’s definitely one of the darker viewing experiences on this list, The Fall is also undeniably a thrilling cat-and-mouse game where the killer everyone’s looking for is hiding in plain sight. Anchored by brilliant central performances from The X-Files icon Gillian Anderson and The Tourist‘s Jamie Dornan, the show is a fascinating trip into the heart of darkness, but one that feels unique even in the crowded landscape of detective dramas.

Shetland (2013-)

The brilliance of British TV is that, unlike American shows, they feel no need to stick to a certain length for each season, and the seasons tend to be remarkably short. Shetland has run for eight seasons, but only 44 episodes, and it’s been around for over a decade. The series follows a detective who returns to his home in Shetland and solves a variety of cases on the island.

Although the individual plotlines are interesting enough on their own, what really helps Shetland stand apart is the atmosphere of the show. It’s got great vibes is what I’m saying, and those vibes are more than enough to make the show worth recommending.

Father Brown (2013-)

Yet another cozy British crime drama, Father Brown is a period piece set in the 1950s, while Britain is still recovering from World War II. The show follows its titular character, a local priest in a small town who finds himself solving many of the area’s biggest crimes. It’s an unusual premise, to be sure, but Father Brown is the platonic ideal for a lighthearted version of one of these shows.

The series can have some pretty overt religious overtones, but if you’re down to get spiritual, then the wit and charm of Father Brown may be exactly what you’re looking for.

