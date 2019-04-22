Share

If you’re a little behind on your Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and don’t have the time to catch up before Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters later this week, don’t worry. Marvel has you covered. In anticipation of Endgame, Marvel has released the post-credit scenes from all of its movies on Twitter.

That includes the final sequences from Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel, all of which directly tie into Endgame‘s climactic finale. While you can catch most of the MCU’s offerings at home, Captain Marvel is still in theaters and isn’t expected to hit home video until sometime this summer. Unless you’re up for a quick trip to the theater before Thursday, the online video is the only way to watch the epilogue to Carol Danvers’ inaugural adventure before Endgame‘s premiere.

As Marvel fans know, the studio teases its next movies in extra scenes that play after (or, sometimes, while) the credits roll, and occasionally uses these bonus sequences to progress the MCU’s ongoing storylines. In Iron Man‘s post-credits scene, Nick Fury makes his big-screen debut and drops the first mention of the Avengers Initiative. The end of The Avengers revealed Infinity War and Endgame‘s main villain, Thanos, for the first time. Thor: Ragnarok‘s post-credits sequence kicked off the Infinity War in earnest, and Infinity War‘s epilogue explained how Captain Marvel got involved in the fight in the first place.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, and is poised to wrap up the plot that began one decade and 21 movies ago with Iron Man, Marvel Studios’ first feature film. In the latest chapter of the Avengers saga, Thanos has used six powerful artifacts called the Infinity Stones to randomly wipe out half of the life in the universe, killing off popular characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s up to the surviving superheroes, including newcomer Captain Marvel and founding Avenger Hawkeye, to foil Thanos’ plans and return their fallen comrades — and everyone else — to life.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July, which will close out the so-called “Third Phase” of Marvel movies. Marvel is keeping a tight lid on what’s coming up in Phase Four, but the MCU should look very different post-Endgame, so make sure you see the movie before it gets spoiled for you — if you can get a ticket, that is.