Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Watch the Captain Marvel, other MCU post-credits scenes before Avengers: Endgame

Chris Gates
By

If you’re a little behind on your Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and don’t have the time to catch up before Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters later this week, don’t worry. Marvel has you covered. In anticipation of Endgame, Marvel has released the post-credit scenes from all of its movies on Twitter.

That includes the final sequences from Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel, all of which directly tie into Endgame‘s climactic finale. While you can catch most of the MCU’s offerings at home, Captain Marvel is still in theaters and isn’t expected to hit home video until sometime this summer. Unless you’re up for a quick trip to the theater before Thursday, the online video is the only way to watch the epilogue to Carol Danvers’ inaugural adventure before Endgame‘s premiere.

As Marvel fans know, the studio teases its next movies in extra scenes that play after (or, sometimes, while) the credits roll, and occasionally uses these bonus sequences to progress the MCU’s ongoing storylines. In Iron Man‘s post-credits scene, Nick Fury makes his big-screen debut and drops the first mention of the Avengers Initiative. The end of The Avengers revealed Infinity War and Endgame‘s main villain, Thanos, for the first time. Thor: Ragnarok‘s post-credits sequence kicked off the Infinity War in earnest, and Infinity War‘s epilogue explained how Captain Marvel got involved in the fight in the first place.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, and is poised to wrap up the plot that began one decade and 21 movies ago with Iron Man, Marvel Studios’ first feature film. In the latest chapter of the Avengers saga, Thanos has used six powerful artifacts called the Infinity Stones to randomly wipe out half of the life in the universe, killing off popular characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s up to the surviving superheroes, including newcomer Captain Marvel and founding Avenger Hawkeye, to foil Thanos’ plans and return their fallen comrades — and everyone else — to life.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July, which will close out the so-called “Third Phase” of Marvel movies. Marvel is keeping a tight lid on what’s coming up in Phase Four, but the MCU should look very different post-Endgame, so make sure you see the movie before it gets spoiled for you — if you can get a ticket, that is.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)
UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik with ESPN Plus

This Saturday, veteran UFC heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleynik are going toe to toe in the octagon for UFC Fight Night 149. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then ESPN Plus is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan pay-per-view on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch the Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan PPV with ESPN Plus

This Saturday, welterweight champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden. Here's how you can watch this highly anticipated pay-per-view event.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best new podcasts to listen during your drive ballad of billy balls
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts: The Ballad of Billy Balls, Decomposed, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a punk love story, disappearing referees, gun court, and intriguing tales from…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best shows on hulu space dandy
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (April 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
indiana jones 5 steven spielberg harrison ford
Movies & TV

An Obi-Wan TV series? 10 things we’d love to see on Disney’s streaming service

While we know the upcoming Disney Plus streaming service will have tons of great content, we put together a wish list of projects from across Disney's properties we'd like to see on the service in the near future.
Posted By Christine Persaud
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Avengers: Endgame, Child’s Play, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones for you. This week, it's Avengers: Endgame, a Child's Play reboot, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and a terrifying gothic mystery.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream mid90s featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Mid90s, BlacKkKlansman, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Jonah Hill's Mid90s, vampire action movie Blade, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Business

Weekend box office: Curse of La Llorona tops Shazam! over slow Easter weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures' horror film The Curse of La Llorona beat pundits' predictions and middling reviews to end the two-week reign of superhero adventure Shazam! at the top of the U.S. box office.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts of the week of April 13, 2019: Spacebridge and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a spacebridge, love advice, Topher Grace, and bite-sized history.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
game of thrones
Movies & TV

HBO’s Game of Thrones episode 3 preview looks ahead to the Battle of Winterfell

HBO released a brief video that teases the upcoming third episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season. It will feature the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell that pits the show's key characters against The Night King's undead army.
Posted By Rick Marshall