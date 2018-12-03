Digital Trends
New ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer has Brie Larson flying high

Rick Marshall
By

Marvel Studios debuted a new trailer for Captain Marvel, and the latest look at the upcoming superhero feature starring Brie Larson is an exciting one.

The trailer premiered during the December 3, 2018, broadcast of Monday Night Football on Disney-owned network ESPN, and offered another look at Oscar-winning actress Larson as former US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. As seen in the trailer, Danvers’ past comes back to haunt her when she finds herself dealing with the shape-changing alien race known as the Skrulls on Earth, and caught in the middle of a war between two powerful, rival species.

The film also has Carol working alongside a young, eyepatch-less Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as she attempts to prevent all-out war from coming to Earth, and features quite a few other familiar faces from Marvel’s cinematic universe in supporting roles.

Directed and co-written by Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from a script also penned by Tomb Raider screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer (Timer), Captain Marvel introduces Larson as the titular Marvel superhero, who has been both an ally and teammate to The Avengers throughout her Marvel Comics adventures. The film is set in the 1990s and chronicles the character’s early years and return to Earth after spending years as a member of a powerful intergalactic military unit and gaining powerful abilities.

Joining Larson in the cast is Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as Jude Law, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, and Ben Mendelsohn. Also reprising their Marvel movie roles will be Guardians of the Galaxy actors Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace as Korath and Ronan, respectively, as well as Avengers and Agents of SHIELD actor Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson.

Captain Marvel is the studio’s first female-led solo superhero movie, with Larson expected to reprise the role for the upcoming, still-untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. That movie — currently known as Avengers 4 — is scheduled to premiere in May 2019 and will once again bring together most of Marvel’s stable of heroes and villains to contend with the cataclysmic events caused by the alien conqueror Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit theaters March 8, 2019

