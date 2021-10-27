  1. Movies & TV

Cowboy Bebop trailer introduces Spike and his new crew

By

Cowboy Bebop may be one of the most beloved anime series of all time, but it’s not widely known outside of genre fans. However, Netflix’s new live-action Cowboy Bebop series may be just the thing to push the franchise into the mainstream. Showrunner André Nemec has retained many of the elements that made the sci-fi anime such a classic, including the show’s signature music. Now, it’s time to meet Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir). and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), the crew of the starship Bebop.

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Cowboy Bebop, and it establishes Spike as a man with a dangerous past. In fact, his name isn’t actually Spike at all. It’s simply the name he has chosen in an attempt to separate himself from the man he used to be. Spike has also found a new purpose as a “cowboy,” which is the future slang for bounty hunter. Additionally, Spike has taken on a new partner: Jet Black. And much to their chagrin, Faye has inserted herself into their partnership as well.

Spike and Faye have a love-hate relationship, which may be closer to hate than anything else. Regardless, Faye does prove to be a useful member of the team. That doesn’t stop Spike from wanting to get rid of her. But he’s kidding — mostly. If he really wanted her dead, he’d simply pull the trigger and be done with it. There is at least one member of the crew whom everyone loves: Ein, the absolutely adorable Welsh Corgi. Dogs are a rarity in the solar system, and who could possibly resist such an obviously good boy?

The cast of Cowboy Bebop in a still from the trailer.

The trailer also captures a lot of the show’s tone, which features heightened visuals that almost make it look cartoonish. Cowboy Bebop only takes itself seriously to a certain extent, and it isn’t afraid to mock some of its lead characters when the situation arises.

Spike’s former partner, Vicious, will be portrayed by Alex Hassell in the series. Spike and Vicious were once close friends before Julia (Elena Satine) got between them. She’s a femme fatale for the ages, and one of the main reasons why Spike and Vicious’ rivalry will reignite with a vengeance. Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Barbeau, Josh Randall, Geoff Stults, Molly Moriarty, and Rachel House will also have roles in the first season of the show.

Cowboy Bebop will premiere on Netflix on November 19.

