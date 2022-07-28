Ana de Armas shines as Marilyn Monroe in new Blonde trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Blonde. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas steps into the persona of Marilyn Monroe, a pop culture icon who rose to prominence in the 1950s and early 1960s before her tragic death in 1962.

Blonde is a fictionalized exploration of Monroe’s life based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The source material combines factual events and people with a fictional look into the Hollywood star’s two lives: the private Norma Jean and the superstar known as Marilyn Monroe. As de Armas tearfully says in the footage, “Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

De Armas’ portrayal of Monroe will explore her on-screen persona as well as the troubles she faced in her private life, such as drug abuse, addiction, and exploitation. Starring alongside de Armas is Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, the famous playwright and Monroe’s third husband, and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, the Hall of Fame baseball player and Monroe’s second husband. Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson also star alongside de Armas.

Blonde is the first feature film directed by Dominik, best known for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, since 2012’s Killing Them Softly. The Netflix film is the first project rated NC-17 to be released by the streamer because of its graphic sexual content and nature. Blonde is produced by Plan B Entertainment, which includes Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

Blonde will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. It will then stream globally on Netflix starting September 28.

