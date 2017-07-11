Deadpool has nothing but love for Wonder Woman’s box office success

Why it matters to you Both movies have been some of the last few year's biggest surprises at the box office, so it's nice to see so much collegial support for each other from these superhero movie teams.

The Wonder Woman box-office numbers continue to climb and last weekend the Warner Bros. Pictures superhero movie passed another recent, unexpected blockbuster from the comic-book world: Deadpool.

The $9.8 million Wonder Woman earned over the weekend from July 7 to July 9 pushed the film’s grosses to $368.4 million in U.S. theaters, eclipsing the $363 million earned by Deadpool over its 18-week run in theaters. Naturally, the motor-mouthed Marvel mercenary — and Ryan Reynolds, the actor who plays him — took notice of that fact, and in a particularly nice gesture, paid tribute to the success of Wonder Woman in his own, irreverent way.

An image posted to the official Deadpool movie Twitter account features the character making a heart shape with his hands around a Wonder Woman pendant hanging from a gold necklace. The image was then re-shared by Reynolds himself on his own Twitter account.

The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/jhP1hRAKlY — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 11, 2017

“The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman,” reads the caption for the image.

Although Wonder Woman moved past Deadpool on the domestic all-time box office chart, it still has some ground to make up if it wants to accomplish the same feat worldwide. Deadpool finished 2016 as the ninth highest-grossing film of the year worldwide with $783.1 million in ticket sales. Currently, Wonder Woman has raked in $745.5 million across six weeks in theaters.

One of 2016’s biggest surprises at the box office, Deadpool premiered to a massive $132.4 million opening weekend in U.S. theaters and maintained that strong momentum for much of its run in theaters. Among the film’s many box-office accolades, it currently has the biggest opening weekend of all time for an ‘R’-rated movie, and the second-highest domestic ticket sales of any ‘R’-rated film over the course of its run in theaters, ranking just behind 2004’s The Passion of the Christ.

Wonder Woman has already set a similar list of industry high marks, with the film breaking the opening weekend record for a movie directed by a woman, and its domestic box office currently making it the highest-grossing movie in WB’s superhero cinematic universe.

Both Wonder Woman and Deadpool already have sequels in the works, with the still-untitled Deadpool sequel currently in production and scheduled to hit theaters June 1, 2018. That film brings back Reynolds as Wade Wilson, as well as many of the supporting characters from the first film. Josh Brolin will join the franchise as the technologically enhanced mutant Cable, along with Zazie Beetz as the mutant Domino, and Jack Kesy as the unidentified villain. Kesy’s character is rumored to be the evil mutant Black Tom Cassidy, but nothing is official at this point.