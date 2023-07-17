Everything coming to Hulu in August 2023

Summer is winding down and August is nearly here, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing on TV. If you want a great selection of movies, new and classic TV shows, and thought-provoking content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you.

From thrilling original series like A Murder at the End of the World to returning shows like Only Murders in the Building, Breeders, and Archer, as well as movies like How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Amsterdam, and Enys Men, Hulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.

The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in August 2023 is below.

August 1

FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method 2011

The A-Team 2010

Australia 2008

Cantinflas 2014

The Craft 1996

Crash Pad 2017

The Croods 2013

Crush 2002

D.E.B.S. 2005

Damsels In Distress 2012

Dance With Me 1998

Darling Companion 2012

Enemy of the State 1998

Eragon 2006

Five Feet Apart 2019

The Hills Have Eyes 2006

Hotel Transylvania 2012

In Time 2011

Jurassic Park 1993

Jurassic Park III 2001

Labyrinth 1986

Leap Year 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer 2012

The Lost World: Jurassic Park 1997

Love & Other Drugs 2010

Midnight In Paris 2011

Mortal Komba 2021

Moscow On The Hudson 1984

Notting Hill 1999

One For The Money 2012

The One I Love 2014

Ong-Bak 2003

Ong Bak 2 2008

Ong Bak 3 2010

Only Lovers Left Alive 2014

Pandorum 2009

Phone Booth 2003

Practical Magic 1998

The Punisher 2004

Punisher: War Zone 2008

The Pursuit of Happyness 2006

Red 2010

Red 2 2013

Shark Tale 2004

Simply Irresistible 1999

Stay 2005

Stealing Harvard 2002

Steve Jobs: The Man in thehe Machine 2015

Take This Waltz 2011

Turistas 2006

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail 2009

Unfaithful 2002

Waking Ned Devine 1998

We’re The Millers 2013

What’s Your Number? 2011

Zoom 2006

August 2

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere

August 3

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 4

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Accidental Love 2015

Game Night 2018

Labor Pains 2009

Skinamarink 2022

Supercell 2023

Sweetwater 2023

Winter Passing 2005

August 5

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 6

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 7

Beyblade Quadstrike: Season 7B

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11

August 8

Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere

August 9

Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere

Bait 2023

Enys Men 2022

August 10

Just Super 2022

Polaroid 2019

August 11

Beautiful Disaster 2023

Sam & Kate 2022

August 13

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 14

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4

America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10

The Intruder 2019

August 15

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot 2012

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005

One Last Thing 2005

August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight 2023

Thoroughbreds 2018

August 17

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1

Four Samosas 2022

August 18

The Friendship Game 2022

War of the Worlds: The Attack 2023

August 19

To Catch a Killer 2023

August 20

Amsterdam 2022

August 21

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C

August 22

The Intern 2015

August 23

Trap Jazz

August 24

How to Blow Up a Pipeline 2022

My Fairy Troublemaker 2022

Transfusion 2023

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

August 27

Malignant 2021

August 28

The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5

August 29

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series

Snowpiercer 2014

August 31

Spellbound: Season 1A

FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere

Belle 2014

The Fault In Our Stars 2014

Finnick 2022

