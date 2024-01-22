Everything coming to Hulu in February 2024

Shōgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX

Love is in the air … and Hulu‘s here to celebrate. That’s right, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to say “I love you” than to sit on the couch and watch some great TV together? It’s cheaper than a night out on the town, and with Hulu’s great selection of original and archival movies and TV shows, you’re bound to be entertained.

From historical epics like Shogun to returning shows like Abbott Elementary, The Conners, and Love + Beth starring Amy Schumer and Scott Pilgrim star Michael Cera, as well as movies like 12 Years a Slave, Twilight, and classic rom-coms like Pretty Woman, Hitch, and yes, Valentine’s Day, Hulu subscribers will find something suitable for all the lovers (and everyone else) in the household.

The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in February 2024 is below.

February 1

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted | 2014

America’s Sweethearts | 2001

Baby Boy | 2001

Big Momma’s House | 2000

Black Knight | 2001

The Cabin in the Woods | 2012

Call Me By Your Name | 2017

Client 9 | 2010

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013

Date Movie | 2006

Dear John | 2010

The Descent | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eye | 2008

First Daughter | 2004

Force Majeure | 2014

Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004

Hitch | 2005

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

Jason Bourne | 2016

Jack And Jill | 2011

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Jumanji | 1995

Just My Luck | 2006

Jumping the Broom | 2011

Knight And Day | 2010

Life or Something Like It | 2002

Love is Strange | 2014

Man on Fire | 1987

Men Of Honor | 2000

Monster In-Law | 2005

Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Night Catches Us | 2007

Notorious | 2009

Obsessed | 2009

Pretty Woman | 1990

Secrets of Eden | 2012

The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008

Sisters | 2006

Soul Food | 1997

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Valentine’s Day | 2010

Warm Bodies | 2013

The Watch | 2012

What’s Your Number? | 2011

12 Years A Slave | 2013

The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005

500 Days Of Summer | 2009

February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance | 2022

February 4

Alien Vs. Predator | 2004

Beloved | 1998

Hope Floats | 1998

Predator | 1987

Predator 2 | 1990

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum | 2020

February 6

Camp Hideout | 2023

February 7

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

February 8

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You | 1999

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song | 2010

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Romeo + Juliet | 1996

February 9

Suncoast: Film Premiere

The Abyss | 1989

Cat Person | 2023

The Lost King | 2022

February 10

The Lost City | 2022

February 11

Father Stu | 2022

February 12

Blended | 2014

February 13

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm | 2022

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023

Next Goal Wins | 2022

Prometheus | 2012

2:22 | 2017

February 16

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2

Pod Generation | 2023

February 17

Amulet | 2020

February 19

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland | 2021

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere

February 21

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1

February 22

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2

February 23

Mercy Road | 2021

February 24

Dragonkeeper | 2022

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022

February 25

Monica | 2023

February 27

FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1

February 28

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

February 29

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries

St. Vincent | 2014

The Shack | 2017

