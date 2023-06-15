Everything coming to Hulu in July 2023

July is nearly here, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing on TV. If you want a diverse selection of movies, classic TV shows, and new content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you.

From intriguing original series like Justified: City Primeval and returning shows Futurama and What We Do in the Shadows to movies like Alien, Die Hard, and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (an underrated classic in this author’s opinion), Hulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.

The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in July 2023 is below.

July 1

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Good Year | 2006

Alien | 1979

Alien 3 | 1992

Alien Resurrection | 1997

Aliens | 1986

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

All the Right Moves | 1983

Bachelor Party | 1984

Bandidas | 2006

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

Bruno | 2009

Burlesque | 2010

Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005

Chloe | 2010

City Of Joy | 1992

Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006

Closer | 2004

Cocktail | 1988

The Covenant | 2006

Cover Versions | 2018

Death on the Nile | 2022

Deja Vu | 2006

The Descendants | 2011

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995

Dog Soldiers | 2002

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991

Elysium | 2013

Essence Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Father of the Bride | 1991

Father of the Bride II | 1995

Flicka | 2006

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008

Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

Gotti | 2018

The Guardian | 2006

The Guilty | 2018

Here Comes The Boom | 2012

High Heat | 2022

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012

The Hulk | 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997

The Internship | 2013

Joy Ride | 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986

Kick-Ass | 2010

King Kong | 2005

Lol | 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Maudie | 2017

Metro | 1997

Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Our Idiot Brother | 2011

Parental Guidance | 2011

The Perfect Storm | 2000

Queen of the Damned | 2002

Real Steel | 2011

Red Tails | 2012

Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019

See How They Run | 2022

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

Skyline | 2010

Step Brothers | 2008

Support the Girls | 2018

Sweet Home Alabama | 2002

Total Recall | 2012

Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017

Villains | 2019

The Walk | 2015

What Happens in Vegas | 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993

Whiplash | 2014

Wild Things | 1998

July 2

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack … And Why: Complete Season 1

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere

July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Night Train | 2023

The Quiet Girl | 2022

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (subtitled)

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (subtitled)

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

12 Strong | 2018

July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries

July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1

July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems | 2022

July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

A Little White Lie | 2023

Vesper | 2022

July 15

Black Death | 2010

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022

SAS: Red Notice | 2021

The Two Faces Of January | 2014

July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead | 1985

Escaping My Stalker | 2020

The Old Man | 2022

July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1

The Ritual Killer | 2023

Space Oddity | 2022

July 22

Praise Petey: Series Premiere

July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere

My Happy Ending | 2023

July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season

July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries

In Viaggio | 2022

Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022

July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2

The Donor Party | 2023

God’s Country | 2022

The Lair | 2022

July 29

Assassin | 2023

Permanent | 2017

July 31

Rio 2 | 2014

