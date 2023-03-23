 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything coming to Paramount+ in April 2023

Jason Struss
By

Paramount+ is often branded as “the peak of entertainment” and while that tagline may sound silly, it’s not false. Paramount+ has at its disposal the vast Viacom library of past and current blockbuster movies, shows, and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment and pop culture.

Paramount+’s April 2023 programming schedule is its most impressive to date, with two shows, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction, hoping to attract fans of their respective motion picture source material. And animation lovers will have the second seasons of the newly rebooted Rugrats and Beavis and Butthead to feast on.

Related Videos

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres, & Events

4/2 – CMT Music Awards

4/6 – Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere

4/11 – FBI True season 2 premiere

4/11 – Yonder premiere

4/14 – Rugrats season 2 premiere

4/20 – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head season 2 premiere

4/30 – Fatal Attraction premiere

Library shows

April 5

Broad City (Seasons 1-5)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

April 9

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

April 11

Save Me (Seasons 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1-2)

April 12

America in Black

Jeff Dunham: Me The People

Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)

April 19

Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)

Crank Yankers (Season 6)

Fairview (Season 1)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

April 26

Middlemost Post (Season 1)

Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)

The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)

Library movies

April 1

1984

American Gigolo

As Good As It Gets

Baby Boom

Basic Instinct 2

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Crawlspace

Curse Of The Pink Panther

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Fled

Forbidden City Cop

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Heaven’s Gate

I Got The Hook-Up

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jailhouse Rock

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lifeforce

Lifeguard

Lincoln

Mad Max

Married to the Mob

Mother!

Old School

Out of Time

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ride

Road Trip

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Ronin

Runaway Jury

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Son Of The Pink Panther

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Core

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)

The Help

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Woman in Red

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wall Street

Wargames

Weekend at Bernie’s

Where Hope Grows

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 21

Cyrano, My Love

Sports

4/1 – NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC

4/1 – NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four National Semifinals

4/2 – Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan

4/2 – Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

4/2 – High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

4/2 – We Need To Talk presented by AT&T

4/2 – HBCU All-Star Game

4/3 – NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game

4/6-4/9 – Masters Live

4/4 – Coppa Italia Semifinals –  Juventus vs. Inter Milan

4/5 – Coppa Italia Semifinals –  Cremonese vs. Fiorentina

4/8 – Serie A – Lazio vs. Juventus

4/8 – We Need To Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T

4/8 – An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

4/8 – 13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler

4/8 – The Masters Third Round Coverage

4/9 – An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

4/9 – Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf

4/9 – The Masters Final Round Coverage

4/11 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Benfica vs. Inter Milan

4/12 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, AC Milan vs. Napoli

4/13 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1

4/15 – CBS Sports – The Catch

4/15-4/16 – PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)

4/16 – Start of Campeonato Brasileirão Série A season

4/18 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. AC Milan

4/19 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Benfica

4/20 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 2

4/22 – San Diego Pickleball Open

4/22 – Formula E

4/22 – 4/23 – PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)

4/23 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

4/25 – Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 –  Inter Milan vs. Juventus

4/26 – Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 –  Fiorentina vs. Cremonese

4/29 – AFC Champions League Leg 1 – Al-Hilal vs. Urawa Reds

4/29 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

4/29 – The American Rodeo

4/29 – 4/30 – PGA Tour – The Mexico Open at Vidanta (Third and Final Round Coverage)

4/30 – 2023 Arnold Strongman Classic

Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout April: NWSL competition

Throughout April: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout April: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout April: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout April: Combate Global competition

Throughout April: Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition

Please note that dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Champions League Soccer from anywhere for free
Players competing for the ball in a Champions League match.

Soccer fans around the world are tuning into the 2022-2023 season of the UEFA Champions League, Europe's premier club soccer tournament. The tournament, now in its 68th season, features the best clubs from Europe competing for the prestigious championship. With champion Real Madrid defending their record-setting win streak this year, fans won't want to miss any of the action. In the U.S., there's only one platform that offers a complete Champions League live stream for every single game, but there are several other live TV streaming services that include CBS Sports for watching select TV broadcast games. Below, we've laid out all the ways that soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League, including some ways to do so for free. Read on to discover how to watch the Champions League so you can catch all the exciting soccer action from wherever you are.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount Plus

American soccer fans who want to watch every single Champions League soccer game will have to sign up for Paramount Plus, the online streaming platform from CBS. CBS has the broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer in the U.S., and its premium streaming app is the only venue that offers every Champions League live stream, making it a must-have for die-hard soccer fans. In addition to live coverage of every match, Paramount Plus also provides access to a large library of on-demand shows and movies, including original content like Star Trek: Picard and Yellowstone. It's also home to blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick and some additional live TV programming. New subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to test out the service before committing to a subscription. After the trial is up, Paramount Plus is very affordable way to watch every Champions League live stream at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Showtime is available for an extra fee, as well.

Read more
Free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream: Time & where to watch
A soccer field.

The afternoon slate of the Europa League knockout stage kicks off with Juventus taking on Freiburg in some highly anticipated soccer action. The match starts at 3 pm ET, and you may be wondering what the best way to watch the game may be. There isn’t a national TV broadcast, so the best live TV streaming services aren’t an option. But Paramount Plus has the coverage today, and its soccer coverage makes subscribing a great consideration for sports fans. Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.
Watch the Juventus vs Freiburg live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Juventus vs Freiburg game today. This streaming service may be known for its original programming, but Paramount Plus is a worthy subscription to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers. This includes games from the NCAA basketball season, the NFL, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, which includes full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.

Read more
Free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream: Time and where to watch
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Europa League knockout stage is in full swing today with Roma taking on Real Sociedad. The match begins at 12:45 pm ET, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast, there is a way to watch online. Many of the best live TV streaming services will be sitting this one out, with Paramount Plus stepping up to provide the live stream. It’s a streaming service you’ll want to consider if you’re a sports fan trying to get your eyes on some soccer, and Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream.
Watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream on Paramount Plus

With Paramount Plus being the only place to watch Roma vs Real Sociedad today, you’ll want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. It may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive streaming service for sports lovers. Because it’s owned by CBS, it often covers games CBS is covering, and this includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream for free.

Read more