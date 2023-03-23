Everything coming to Paramount+ in April 2023

Paramount+ is often branded as “the peak of entertainment” and while that tagline may sound silly, it’s not false. Paramount+ has at its disposal the vast Viacom library of past and current blockbuster movies, shows, and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment and pop culture.
Paramount+’s April 2023 programming schedule is its most impressive to date, with two shows, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction, hoping to attract fans of their respective motion picture source material. And animation lovers will have the second seasons of the newly rebooted Rugrats and Beavis and Butthead to feast on.
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres, & Events
4/2 – CMT Music Awards
4/6 – Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere
4/11 – FBI True season 2 premiere
4/11 – Yonder premiere
4/14 – Rugrats season 2 premiere
4/20 – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head season 2 premiere
4/30 – Fatal Attraction premiere
Library shows
April 5
Broad City (Seasons 1-5)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)
The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
April 9
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
April 11
Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1-2)
April 12
America in Black
Jeff Dunham: Me The People
Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)
April 19
Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)
Crank Yankers (Season 6)
Fairview (Season 1)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
April 26
Middlemost Post (Season 1)
Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)
The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)
Library movies
April 1
1984
American Gigolo
As Good As It Gets
Baby Boom
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Fled
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Heaven’s Gate
I Got The Hook-Up
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Lifeguard
Lincoln
Mad Max
Married to the Mob
Mother!
Old School
Out of Time
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Ride
Road Trip
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Ronin
Runaway Jury
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Son Of The Pink Panther
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Core
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
The Help
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Woman in Red
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wall Street
Wargames
Weekend at Bernie’s
Where Hope Grows
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 21
Cyrano, My Love
Sports
4/1 – NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC
4/1 – NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four National Semifinals
4/2 – Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan
4/2 – Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City
4/2 – High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
4/2 – We Need To Talk presented by AT&T
4/2 – HBCU All-Star Game
4/3 – NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game
4/6-4/9 – Masters Live
4/4 – Coppa Italia Semifinals – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
4/5 – Coppa Italia Semifinals – Cremonese vs. Fiorentina
4/8 – Serie A – Lazio vs. Juventus
4/8 – We Need To Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T
4/8 – An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship
4/8 – 13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler
4/8 – The Masters Third Round Coverage
4/9 – An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
4/9 – Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf
4/9 – The Masters Final Round Coverage
4/11 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Benfica vs. Inter Milan
4/12 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, AC Milan vs. Napoli
4/13 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1
4/15 – CBS Sports – The Catch
4/15-4/16 – PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)
4/16 – Start of Campeonato Brasileirão Série A season
4/18 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. AC Milan
4/19 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Benfica
4/20 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 2
4/22 – San Diego Pickleball Open
4/22 – Formula E
4/22 – 4/23 – PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)
4/23 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
4/25 – Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Inter Milan vs. Juventus
4/26 – Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Fiorentina vs. Cremonese
4/29 – AFC Champions League Leg 1 – Al-Hilal vs. Urawa Reds
4/29 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
4/29 – The American Rodeo
4/29 – 4/30 – PGA Tour – The Mexico Open at Vidanta (Third and Final Round Coverage)
4/30 – 2023 Arnold Strongman Classic
Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A competition
Throughout April: NWSL competition
Throughout April: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout April: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout April: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout April: Combate Global competition
Throughout April: Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition
Please note that dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.
