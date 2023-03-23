Everything coming to Paramount+ in April 2023

Paramount+ is often branded as “the peak of entertainment” and while that tagline may sound silly, it’s not false. Paramount+ has at its disposal the vast Viacom library of past and current blockbuster movies, shows, and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment and pop culture.

Paramount+’s April 2023 programming schedule is its most impressive to date, with two shows, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction, hoping to attract fans of their respective motion picture source material. And animation lovers will have the second seasons of the newly rebooted Rugrats and Beavis and Butthead to feast on.

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres, & Events

4/2 – CMT Music Awards

4/6 – Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere

4/11 – FBI True season 2 premiere

4/11 – Yonder premiere

4/14 – Rugrats season 2 premiere

4/20 – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head season 2 premiere

4/30 – Fatal Attraction premiere

Library shows

April 5

Broad City (Seasons 1-5)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

April 9

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

April 11

Save Me (Seasons 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1-2)

April 12

America in Black

Jeff Dunham: Me The People

Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)

April 19

Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)

Crank Yankers (Season 6)

Fairview (Season 1)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

April 26

Middlemost Post (Season 1)

Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)

The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)

Library movies

April 1

1984

American Gigolo

As Good As It Gets

Baby Boom

Basic Instinct 2

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Crawlspace

Curse Of The Pink Panther

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Fled

Forbidden City Cop

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Heaven’s Gate

I Got The Hook-Up

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jailhouse Rock

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lifeforce

Lifeguard

Lincoln

Mad Max

Married to the Mob

Mother!

Old School

Out of Time

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ride

Road Trip

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Ronin

Runaway Jury

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Son Of The Pink Panther

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Core

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)

The Help

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Woman in Red

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wall Street

Wargames

Weekend at Bernie’s

Where Hope Grows

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 21

Cyrano, My Love

Sports

4/1 – NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC

4/1 – NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four National Semifinals

4/2 – Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan

4/2 – Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

4/2 – High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

4/2 – We Need To Talk presented by AT&T

4/2 – HBCU All-Star Game

4/3 – NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game

4/6-4/9 – Masters Live

4/4 – Coppa Italia Semifinals – Juventus vs. Inter Milan

4/5 – Coppa Italia Semifinals – Cremonese vs. Fiorentina

4/8 – Serie A – Lazio vs. Juventus

4/8 – We Need To Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T

4/8 – An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

4/8 – 13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler

4/8 – The Masters Third Round Coverage

4/9 – An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

4/9 – Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf

4/9 – The Masters Final Round Coverage

4/11 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Benfica vs. Inter Milan

4/12 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, AC Milan vs. Napoli

4/13 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1

4/15 – CBS Sports – The Catch

4/15-4/16 – PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)

4/16 – Start of Campeonato Brasileirão Série A season

4/18 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. AC Milan

4/19 – UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Benfica

4/20 – UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 2

4/22 – San Diego Pickleball Open

4/22 – Formula E

4/22 – 4/23 – PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)

4/23 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

4/25 – Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Inter Milan vs. Juventus

4/26 – Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Fiorentina vs. Cremonese

4/29 – AFC Champions League Leg 1 – Al-Hilal vs. Urawa Reds

4/29 – NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

4/29 – The American Rodeo

4/29 – 4/30 – PGA Tour – The Mexico Open at Vidanta (Third and Final Round Coverage)

4/30 – 2023 Arnold Strongman Classic

Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout April: NWSL competition

Throughout April: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout April: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout April: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout April: Combate Global competition

Throughout April: Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition

Please note that dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.

