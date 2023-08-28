 Skip to main content
Everything leaving Max (formerly HBO Max) in September 2023

Jason Struss
By
Hogarth and the Giant in Iron Giant.
Warner Bros. Animation

All good things must come to an end: romances, seasons, Barbenheimer. That’s never been more true for streaming content libraries. Every month, as more movies and shows are added to each of the many streamers out there, it seems just as much content leaves as well.

HBO Max isn’t immune to this cruel cycle, and in September 2023, a fair amount of films are leaving the service for an undetermined amount of time. From several Mortal Kombat movies (just in time for the video game release of Mortal Kombat 1) to the excellent classic movies Terms of Endearment and Klute to the 1996 summer blockbuster Twister, there’s a lot of good stuff leaving, so check out the list below and try to watch some of these gems before they leave Max for good (or at least a long while).

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network/streamer.

September 8

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight (2018)

The Tourist (Max Original)

September 13

Ghosts, season 1-3 (CBS Original)

Tammy (2014)

September 30

300 (2007)

17 Again (2009)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Another Me (2014)

Armageddon (1998)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Game (2015)

Bloodsport (1988)

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Braveheart (1995)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Caddyshack (1980)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Chicago (2003)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

The Crying Game (1993)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

District 9 (2009)

Divergent (2014)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

The Family (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

The Getaway (1972)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl Happy (1965)

The Good Lie (2014)

Good News (1947)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Harriet (2019)

Head Full of Honey (2018)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Host (2007)

Hot Shots! (1991)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hot Summer Nights (2018)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

The Invisible War (2012)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jacket (2005)

JFK (1991)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Kid (2019)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Klute (1971)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Let’s Be Cops (2014)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Woods (2019)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

The Meg (2018)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Moneyball (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Night Moves (1975)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Oliver! (1968)

The Omega Man (1971)

One Missed Call (2008)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Poseidon (2006)

Push (2009)

Rampage (2018)

Rising Sun (1993)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape (2019)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Star 80 (1983)

Steel (1997)

Steven Universe: The Movie (2020)

Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long (2020)

Sublet (2020)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

They Died With Their Boots On (1941)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

To Be or Not To Be (1983)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Tu Me Manques (2019)

Twister (1996)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Vanishing (1993)

The Wave (2016)

We Are The Best! (2014)

Wild Wild West (1999)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

