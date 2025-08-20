 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Fallout season 2 teaser trailer: 5 biggest takeaways from Prime Video show

Fallout season 2 premieres later this year

By
Ella Purnell stares and smirks.
Prime Video

During Gamescom 2025, Prime Video revealed the first teaser trailer for Fallout season 2. Based on the popular video game franchise, Fallout became a hit for Prime Video, amassing more than 100 million viewers worldwide.

Fallout season 2 premieres later this year, and the footage features the return of Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean and Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the teaser trailer.

Welcome to New Vegas

Lucy and the Ghoul journey across the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas, reconstructed from the ruins of Las Vegas. Video game players will recognize the location from the franchise’s fourth entry, Fallout: New Vegas.

Recommended Videos

Lucy is interested in New Vegas because her father, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), fled there at the end of season 1. Lucy knows that Hank, a Vault-Tec executive, played a role in facilitating the nuclear apocalypse. Hank later bombed Shady Sands, which turned her mother into a ghoul. The teaser also shows Lucy will eventually cross paths with Maximus (Aaron Moten), a member of the Brotherhood of Steel.

Meet Robert House

A man in a suit sits down.
Prime Video

In a flashback, Cooper Howard (Goggins), the Ghoul’s former self, confronts Robert House, played by Justin Theroux. As the ruler of New Vegas, Mr. House convinced other corporate leaders to drop a nuclear bomb to ensure Vault-Tec reaped the profits. The footage suggests that House will explain the origins of the Great War.

Related: 
10 best Amazon Prime Video shows to watch this summer

The scene in the teaser shows House sitting in front of several screens as he converses with Howard. “I am the very best at what I do,” House tells Howard. “And what I do is I know everything.” House is one of the most notorious villains in the Fallout franchise. 

The Ghoul’s backstory 

A man looks at a woman as he stands next to her.
Prime Video Lorenzo Sisti / Prime Video

In the flashback, House tells Howard, “My concern is that you would do just about anything to save your family.” Before becoming the Ghoul, Howard was a Hollywood actor and Vault-Tec ambassador with a wife, Barb Howard (Frances Turner), and daughter, Janey (Teagan Meredith). 

Howard thought he had lost his family in the Great War. However, Barb was a Vault-Tec executive, meaning she could have had access to a Vault. In the present day, the Ghoul continues his search for Barb and Janey. He hopes to find his answers in New Vegas.

First look at a Deathclaw

A deathclaw stares.
Prime Video

At the end of the teaser, Lucy and the Ghoul come face to face with a Deathclaw, one of Fallout’s most horrifying creatures. Deathclaws are a race of genetically engineered reptilian creatures that transform into apex predators in the wake of the Great War. Deathclaws originated in experiments run by the government to create new, non-human super soldiers.

When a Deathclaw growls at the duo, Lucy turns to the Ghoul and says, “I defer to you about what to do in this situation.” The Ghoul immediately runs away, with Lucy right behind as they sprint to safety.

Fallout season 2 release date revealed

A man starts to walk next to a robot.
Prime Video Lorenzo Sisti / Prime Video

The end of the teaser revealed a release date of December 17, 2025. Fallout is implementing a weekly release schedule, a significant change from season 1’s rollout. All eight episodes in season 1 were released on April 10, 2024. Season 2 premieres in December and will release one episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Watch Fallout on Prime Video.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

John Cena and the 11th street kids return in the Peacemaker season 2 teaser trailer
John Cena stares in his Peacemaker costume.

John Cena, welcome to the new DC Universe. After a three-year hiatus, Peacemaker returns to Max for its long-awaited second season.

The teaser trailer follows the adventures of Christopher “Chris” Smith (Cena), better known as the vigilante superhero Peacemaker. After saving the world, the season 2 footage begins with Peacemaker attempting to join a super team with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). All three are unimpressed with Peacemaker, as they insult him from the other side of an interrogation room.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025
Two soldiers face to face as others look on in The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

There are many shows on Amazon Prime Video, including The Boys, Reacher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Monk, Hannibal, and House of David. Looking past the high-profile shows and library titles, there are some hidden gems that you’ll unearth if you dig deep as well.

These three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you should watch in May 2025 are probably ones you haven’t seen yet or heard of. See what they’re about; you might find them right up your alley.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 2-4)
Dunkirk movie review

Although the streaming revolution has many benefits, it's hard to pick something to watch because of the multitude of options. As the weather gets warmer, you might be looking for an ideal way to pass a lazy evening on Amazon Prime Video.

Thankfully, that's where we come in. We've pulled together a list of three excellent movies that are all quite different and worth your time this weekend.

Read more