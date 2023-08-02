 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 fantasy movies on Netflix that are perfect for the summer

Blair Marnell
By

Now that August has arrived, the theatrical movies aren’t very enticing. Fortunately, Netflix has a number of fantasy films that are worth staying home for. These are the flicks that have already had their chance in the cinema, and we could argue that Conan the Barbarian and Jumanji rank among the best fantasy movies of all time.

There’s plenty of action and adventure in Netflix’s fantasy lineup, but there’s also the emotional drama, A Monster Calls, which is a bit of a tearjerker. Regardless, we can promise that all five of these fantasy movies are perfect for the summer.

Recommended Videos

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Chris Hemsworth and Kristin Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman.
Universal Pictures

Snow White has often been presented as a damsel in distress who needs the dwarves or a prince charming to save her. Snow White and the Huntsman turns this on its head by reinventing Snow White (Kristen Stewart) as an action heroine. The film begins with Snow’s evil stepmother, Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron), locking her away after seizing control of the kingdom.

After Ravenna learns that Snow presents a threat to her, she sends Eric the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) to kill her. But instead of following through on that, Eric becomes Snow’s protector and he teaches her how to fight. Together, they’ll lead the charge to retake the kingdom.

Stream Snow White and the Huntsman on Netflix.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan the Barbarian.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian came to the big screen with just about the most perfect casting for the title character: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Oliver Stone’s script takes some liberties with Conan’s backstory, but the film provides an origin that reveals how the sorcerer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones) killed Conan’s parents and enslaved him.

Years later, Conan makes an ally, Subotai (Gerry Lopez), and meets his first love, Valeria (Sandahl Bergman). Conan also attempts to take his revenge on Thulsa Doom, but he pays a heavy price when Doom’s power proves to be too great.

Stream Conan the Barbarian on Netflix.

The Scorpion King (2002)

Kelly Hu and Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King.
Universal Pictures

Two decades ago, The Scorpion King was Dwayne Johnson’s first leading role in Hollywood after making a name for himself as a wrestler. Johnson had previously appeared as the Scorpion King in a cameo in The Mummy Returns, but this film casts Johnson’s character, Mathayus of Akkad, in a more heroic light.

When Mathayus is hired to kill the sorceress Cassandra (Kelly Hu), he discovers that she is the prisoner of a tyrant, Memnon (Steven Brand), and largely responsible for keeping him in power. Over time, Mathayus and Cassandra bond and make allies to challenge Memnon. However, one of Cassandra’s visions predicts that Mathayus may die in battle.

Stream The Scorpion King on Netflix.

Jumanji (1995)

The cast of Jumanji.

The late Robin Williams headlines Jumanji as Alan Parrish, a man who has spent decades trapped in the cursed game. In the present, siblings Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter Shepherd (Bradley Pierce) stumble across Jumanji and start their own game. This frees Alan, and unleashes the fantasy animals from the jungle as well.

Alan, Judy, and Peter soon realize that the only way to complete Jumanji is to find Sarah Whittle (Bonnie Hunt), Alan’s friend who started the ill-fated game with him. But to reunite with Sarah, Alan will have to face the big-game hunter, Van Pelt (Jonathan Hyde), a man who resembles his father.

Stream Jumanji on Netflix.

A Monster Calls (2016)

Lewis MacDougall and the monster in A Monster Calls.
Focus Features

A Monster Calls follows Conor O’Malley (Lewis MacDougall), a twelve-year old boy who is attempting to deal with the impending death of his terminally ill mother, Elisabeth “Lizzie” Clayton (Felicity Jones). Conor also has a tense relationship with his grandmother, Mrs. Clayton (Sigourney Weaver),

One day, Conor encounters the Monster (Liam Neeson), which is formed out of a yew tree. The Monster befriends Connor and promises to share three stories with him. However, the Monster demands that Conor must eventually share a story of his own.

Stream A Monster Calls on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 LGBTQ movies and TV shows you need to watch in August
Nick and Charlie look at their phones in Heartstopper.

August is typically the month that the summer season starts to wind down. Kids prepare to go back to school, while adults figure out how to spend the last few days of vacation they have left for the season. On the movies and streaming front, however, the schedule remains as busy as ever, and that holds true for content about the LGBTQ+ experience.

In theaters, the comedy Bottoms and the drama Passages showcase the highs and lows of love, while the hit Netflix streaming show Heartstopper returns for a second season. In addition, there's an incisive documentary about a famously closeted gay Hollywood star on Max while Prime Video debuts a charming rom-com about the First Son and the Prince of England having a secret romance. There's something for everyone, and these five LGBTQ movies and shows are sure to keep you entertained well into the fall.
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (out now)

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (July 2023)
Marlene Tanzcik in Paradise.

The dog days of summer are here, and the excessive heat is making a compelling argument that everyone should stay indoors and chill as much as possible. Netflix is also offering fans an alternative to the cinema by bringing in flicks from other studios, like Ride Along, as well as premiering the new sci-fi film, Paradise. That's in addition to recent Netflix originals like They Cloned Tyrone, and there's still more to come later this summer.

Even in the middle of two Hollywood strikes, there's still something new to watch on Netflix every week. At least for now. And to help you stay on top of things, we've updated our list of the best movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
The best shows on Netflix in July 2023
Henry Cavill in The Witcher.

Netflix may have cultivated the television binge as we know it, but the king of the streamers is embracing split seasons as well. This week brings examples of both, as the entire third season of Sweet Magnolias dropped on the same day that The Witcher season 3 part 2 premiered the last three episodes of the season. The two shows couldn't be more different, but Netflix's strength is that it caters to many different audiences.

On a good week, there's almost always something new to watch on Netflix. And so far, there's been very little slowdown in Netflix's programming schedule. But if you're having trouble keeping up with the latest additions, keep checking back for our weekly update of the best shows on Netflix.

Read more