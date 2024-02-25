FC Cincinnati vs Toronto live stream: Can you watch for free?

Last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati and last year’s bottom-of-the-table finishers Toronto FC open up their respective 2024 MLS campaigns with a fixture at TQL Stadium on Sunday.

In both the United States and Canada, the match (2:30 p.m. ET start time) can be watched on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, and there’s even a way to watch for free. Here’s how.

Is There a Free FC Cincinnati vs Toronto Live Stream?

MLS Season Pass–which includes every MLS game– does not offer a traditional free trial. However, they do provide another way for fans to test out the streaming service at no cost, as there are typically a couple of games offered for free each week. And, you guessed it, FC Cincinnati vs Toronto is free today.

All you need to do is head over to the Apple TV app (available on your phone, tablet, smart TV and most streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV or PlayStation 5) or website to watch (it’s available in English, Spanish or French). You don’t need to sign up for Season Pass, but you will need to log-in with an Apple ID, which is free.

Of course, while this one is free, you’ll still want Season Pass if you’re planning on watching games throughout the year. It costs $15 per month or $99 for the season, but those prices drop to $13 and $79, respectively, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs Toronto Live Stream from Abroad

Looking to watch the match from outside the United States or Canada? You can try out a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and connects you to a server in a different location (in this case, you would connect to a US- or Canada-based server). This allows you to access content in a country where it would otherwise be location-blocked.

The sheer number of available VPN’s to choose from can be a bit overwhelming, but we’ve done the research for you. You can check out our list of the best VPN services, or if you’d like a spoiler, NordVPN is at the top of that list. It’s safe, reliable and has over 6,000 servers to choose from, which is important in maintaining streaming speeds while connected to the VPN. It costs $13 per month (or far less if you prepay a year or two in advance), but while it doesn’t come with a free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind.

Editors' Recommendations