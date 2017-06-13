First trailer for ‘Flatliners’ remake offers a peek at the post-death experience

Why it matters to you The original 1990 thriller Flatliners was a horror hit, and this is our first look at the upcoming remake of that film that features an impressive ensemble cast, much like the original.

It’s been almost a year since the last update on Sony Pictures’ remake of Flatliners, the 1990 thriller that followed a group of medical students on a mission to discover what happens after death. The latest news regarding the project is a pretty big, though, as it offers up the film’s very first trailer.

Featuring the tagline “You haven’t lived until you’ve died,” the trailer indicates that the remake will hew close to the source material, but with a more modern setting and some new twists on the terrifying experiences awaiting its characters.

Directed by Niels Arden Oplev, who helmed the original, Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the film follows in the footsteps of the original with an impressive ensemble cast led by Academy Award nominee Ellen Page (Juno, Inception). Page is joined by Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Kiersey Clemens (Dope), and James Norton (Happy Valley).

The script for the remake was penned by Source Code screenwriter Ben Ripley, and the story once again chronicles the experiences of five medical students staging a dangerous experiment in which they’re repeatedly brought back from death after having their hearts stopped. Hoping to gain some insight into what happens after we die, the students soon learn that blurring the boundary between life and death can have dark, deadly consequences and force them to face the sins of their pasts.

The original Flatliners was directed by Joel Schumacher (St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys) and featured an all-star cast, with Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, William Baldwin, Oliver Platt, and Kevin Bacon playing the film’s medical students. The film’s script was penned by Peter Filardi (The Craft), and it earned more than $61 million during its initial theatrical run.

The remake of Flatliners is scheduled to hit theaters September 29.