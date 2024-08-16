3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 16-18)

When was the last time a husband and wife topped the box office? Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ruled the theaters last weekend with Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends with Us. The latter, a Colleen Hoover adaptation, overperformed with an opening weekend of $50 million domestic. This weekend belongs to the Xenomorph, as Alien: Romulus will look to terrorize audiences everywhere.

While those three movies are worth seeing in theaters, thousands of movies are available to watch at home. Some of these films can be streamed on FAST services. Sign up for a FAST service, watch a few ads, and you’re good to go. This weekend, stream these free movies, including a shark thriller, an iconic adventure saga, and a music biopic.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

If you’re looking for Jaws, this isn’t it. Deep Blue Sea is an outrageous action movie featuring sharks that sometimes resemble cartoons. Yet, none of that matters because it’s a world of fun. It doesn’t take itself seriously, which is its biggest strength. At a remote underwater facility, Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) is conducting experiments on sharks to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. McAlester hopes to wow corporate executive Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) by harvesting the shark’s brain tissue to prove their research works. The sharks go rogue during the experiment, escape captivity, and go on the offensive. The humans are now the prey. With the facility sinking, the humans must reach the surface, or face the wrath of the killer sharks.

Stream Deep Blue Sea for free on Tubi.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

On the shortlist of perfect movies is Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. Having Steven Spielberg and George Lucas behind the camera was a good start, but adding Harrison Ford as the star was a cheat code. In this epic saga, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is a globe-trotting archaeologist who seeks the world’s most elusive possessions.

After an encounter with his rival René Belloq (Paul Freeman), Jones learns that the Nazi forces are heading to Egypt to find the Ark of the Covenant, a religious relic that Hitler believes will make the Germans invincible. The fate of the world is in the hands of an archeology professor. Let’s hope he doesn’t run into snakes.

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark for free on Pluto TV.

Love & Mercy (2014)

The Beach Boys don’t nearly get enough credit for being one of the only American bands to survive and thrive the British Invasion of pop music in the mid-1060s. The group’s leader, Brian Wilson, is a songwriting genius and the author of smash hits like God Only Knows and Good Vibrations. Wilson’s fascinating life is chronicled in Love & Mercy, a biopic directed by Bill Pohlad.

The film alternates between the 1960s and 1980s, two crucial points in Wilson’s life. In the 1960s, Wilson (Paul Dano) quits touring with the Beach Boys at the height of their powers. During his hiatus, Wilson produces the critically acclaimed album Pet Sounds, but his life slowly falls apart.

In the 1980s, Wilson (John Cusack) is heavily medicated and under strict orders from guardian and therapist Dr. Eugene Landy (Paul Giamatti). When Wilson meets Melinda Ledbetter (Elizabeth Banks), he turns a corner and begins to take his life back.

Stream Love & Mercy for free on Pluto TV.