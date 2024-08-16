 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 16-18)

By
Paul Dano stands in front of a control panel with a microphone.
Roadside Attractions

When was the last time a husband and wife topped the box office? Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ruled the theaters last weekend with Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends with Us. The latter, a Colleen Hoover adaptation, overperformed with an opening weekend of $50 million domestic. This weekend belongs to the Xenomorph, as Alien: Romulus will look to terrorize audiences everywhere.

While those three movies are worth seeing in theaters, thousands of movies are available to watch at home. Some of these films can be streamed on FAST services. Sign up for a FAST service, watch a few ads, and you’re good to go. This weekend, stream these free movies, including a shark thriller, an iconic adventure saga, and a music biopic.

Recommended Videos

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The cast of Deep Blue Sea.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’re looking for Jaws, this isn’t it. Deep Blue Sea is an outrageous action movie featuring sharks that sometimes resemble cartoons. Yet, none of that matters because it’s a world of fun. It doesn’t take itself seriously, which is its biggest strength. At a remote underwater facility, Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) is conducting experiments on sharks to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. McAlester hopes to wow corporate executive Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) by harvesting the shark’s brain tissue to prove their research works. The sharks go rogue during the experiment, escape captivity, and go on the offensive. The humans are now the prey. With the facility sinking, the humans must reach the surface, or face the wrath of the killer sharks.

Stream Deep Blue Sea for free on Tubi.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones staring at a golden idol in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Paramount Pictures

On the shortlist of perfect movies is Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. Having Steven Spielberg and George Lucas behind the camera was a good start, but adding Harrison Ford as the star was a cheat code. In this epic saga, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is a globe-trotting archaeologist who seeks the world’s most elusive possessions.

After an encounter with his rival René Belloq (Paul Freeman), Jones learns that the Nazi forces are heading to Egypt to find the Ark of the Covenant, a religious relic that Hitler believes will make the Germans invincible. The fate of the world is in the hands of an archeology professor. Let’s hope he doesn’t run into snakes.

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark for free on Pluto TV.

Love & Mercy (2014)

Paul Dano in 'Love & Mercy.'
Lionsgate

The Beach Boys don’t nearly get enough credit for being one of the only American bands to survive and thrive the British Invasion of pop music in the mid-1060s. The group’s leader, Brian Wilson, is a songwriting genius and the author of smash hits like God Only Knows and Good Vibrations. Wilson’s fascinating life is chronicled in Love & Mercy, a biopic directed by Bill Pohlad.

The film alternates between the 1960s and 1980s, two crucial points in Wilson’s life. In the 1960s, Wilson (Paul Dano) quits touring with the Beach Boys at the height of their powers. During his hiatus, Wilson produces the critically acclaimed album Pet Sounds, but his life slowly falls apart.

In the 1980s, Wilson (John Cusack) is heavily medicated and under strict orders from guardian and therapist Dr. Eugene Landy (Paul Giamatti). When Wilson meets Melinda Ledbetter (Elizabeth Banks), he turns a corner and begins to take his life back.

Stream Love & Mercy for free on Pluto TV

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August
Robert Redford and Brad Pitt sitting on a park bench together in Spy Game.

Amazon Prime Video has so much to offer with its subscription, from original movies and TV shows to library titles dating back decades. It’s a lot to sift through, however, so unless you decide to go for one of the recommended titles that pop up when you log in or spend hours searching through the library by genre or another parameter, choosing can be challenging.

We’re here to help by picking three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. Since movies come and go all the time from Amazon, we have looked at what’s available now to choose a trio of fantastic movies that will delight and entertain. They’re all available with a standard Amazon Prime or standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription, so you don’t have to worry about add-on channels. If you want to eliminate ads, just upgrade to the ad-free tier.
Spy Game (2001)
Spy Game (2001) - Official Trailer - Brad Pitt Movie HD

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in August
Jean Claude Van Damme looking up with a blurred out crowded street behind him in Timecop.

You probably equate Peacock to some of its most notable original shows like Dr. Death, Poker Face, and The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Or maybe you know of Peacock for the access it offers to a library of NBC titles, since the streaming service is owned by NBC. But Peacock offers access to an expansive library of movies as well, including favorites from decades past.

They are available in every genre you can think of, but when it comes to sci-fi, there are three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in August. The selection of movies is always changing, so if you want to enjoy these sci-fi gems for the first time or again, queue them up before the summer is over, just in case.
Timecop (1994)
Timecop (1994) Trailer #1
Widely considered to be one of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s best movies, and also one of his highest-grossing films, Timecop is a sci-fi action movie about Max Walker (Van Damme), a police officer in present day 1994. He travels in time to fight crime thanks to future technology in the only way Van Damme knows how: ferociously, and with tremendous skill. His goal: to take down Senator Aaron McComb (Ron Silver), a corrupt politician. Those who exist in 1994 know that time travel arrives a decade later, but they themselves can’t travel forward. Max has become a federal agent in 2004, and while those from the new century can, and are trying to, travel back to alter history, it's his job to stop them.
Despite receiving mixed reviews and being called a lesser imitation of The Terminator, Van Damme was praised for his acting in Timecop and the movie for its action sequences. A perfect watch for the summer, Empire Magazine’s William Thomas calls Timecop a “brainless romp” while also describing the campy film as a “real blast.”
Stream Timecop on Peacock. 
The Endless (2017)
The Endless (2017) Trailer

Read more
Like the hit movie Trap? Then watch these 3 great movies right now
Josh Hartnett awkwardly smiles and stares.

While he went through a pretty down moment in terms of his reputation, film director M. Night Shyamalan has revitalized himself and reminded many people what they liked about his movies to begin with. Movies like Old and Knock at the Cabin weren't universally beloved, but they proved that Shyamalan still had plenty of skill, and he could showcase it on a much smaller scale.

Now, he's back with Trap, which tells the story of a serial killer who has to fight his way out of a heavily policed concert. If you caught Trap in theaters and liked what you saw, these are three movies you should definitely check out.
Knock at the Cabin (2023)
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Read more