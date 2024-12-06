3 great free movies to stream this weekend (December 6-8)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sidelined: The QB and Me (2024) The Firm (1993) Fighting With My Family (2019)

Whoever said movie theaters are dead didn’t take into account Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II, the five-day holiday weekend saw movies pull in $420 million at the domestic box office. That shattered the previous record of 2018’s $315.6 million. Moana 2 alone grossed $225 million, the new benchmark for the Thanksgiving holiday.

All three movies should still do great business this weekend. If you’ve seen those movies and want to stay home, sign up for a FAST service — that stands for free ad-supported television. Thousands of movies are available to stream for free on these services. If you’re looking for suggestions, check out our write-ups below about a teen rom-com, a legal thriller, and an underdog story.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Sidelined: The QB and Me (2024)

Tubi is always putting out original content, especially documentaries and reality TV shows. However, the FAST service is getting into the young adult business with Sidelined: The QB and Me, a teen romance movie starring Siena Agudong and TikTok star Noah Beck. Based on the novel of the same name, The QB and Me follows Dallas Bryan (Agudong), a high school dancer who dreams of securing a scholarship to the prestigious CalArts.

Dallas’ plans to focus on dance are upended by Drayton Lahey (Beck), the charming high school quarterback. Drayton is more than a pretty face, as Dallas comes to appreciate his personality and drive. Dallas and Drayton had their entire futures planned, but their chance meeting changes everything in this cheeky romance.

Stream Sidelined: The QB and Me for free on Tubi.

The Firm (1993)

Before transitioning to strictly action movies over the last 20 years, Tom Cruise continuously challenged himself in nearly every genre. In 1993, Cruise headlined the legal thriller The Firm, Sydney Pollack’s adaptation of the John Grisham novel. Cruise stars as Mitch McDeere, a Harvard Law School graduate who accepts a position at a small law firm in Memphis. Mitch and his wife, Abby (Jeanne Tripplehorn), move to Tennessee and enjoy the firm’s lucrative benefits, including a beautiful house and new car.

As Mitch acclimates to his position, he uncovers the firm’s dark secret: the associates launder the mob’s money and will pay hit men to murder those who expose their schemes. Mitch knows too much, making him a target of both the firm and the FBI. If Mitch crosses the firm, he dies. If he ignores the FBI, he goes to prison. Mitch soon learns that the only person he can trust is himself.

Stream The Firm for free on Pluto TV.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

There is more to professional wrestling than what happens in the squared circle. The journey to the ring is one that takes sacrifice. Fighting With My Family does its best to show just how hard making it to the WWE can be. Siblings Saraya (We Live in Time‘s Florence Pugh) and Zak (Slow Horses star Jack Lowden) come from a line of wrestlers and aspire to get into the family business.

When the WWE comes to London, Saraya and Zak sign up for a tryout before an episode of SmackDown. Much to their surprise, Saraya, not Zak, earns a spot in the WWE’s training program in America. Without her family by her side, Saraya must battle adversity and her own doubt to make it in the WWE. Spoiler alert: If the name “Paige” means anything to you, then you’ll know how this story ends.

Stream Fighting With My Family for free on Tubi.