3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (July 19-21)

We are now one week away before Deadpool & Wolverine takes a blowtorch to the box office and burns every R-rated record that exists. Before the film world ignites, a tornado will storm the theaters thanks to the arrival of Twisters. Early reviews of Lee Isaac Chung’s standalone sequel to Twister have been positive, with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos garnering widespread praise for their performances.

This weekend will be extremely hot, meaning some of you might want to stay in your homes. If so, stream one of the thousands of free movies on free ad-supported television, also known as FAST services. The three movies below are all geared around summer horror, including two shark attack thrillers and one mystery from a master of suspense.

47 Meters Down (2017)

If you’re ever on vacation in a foreign country, make certain you have some experience with shark diving before climbing into the cage. Sisters Kate (Claire Holt) and Lisa (Mandy Moore) should have listened to that advice, but following two local men on a thrill-seeking adventure was too much to pass up. With some convincing from Kate, Lisa agrees to go shark-watching with the group. The two sisters also lie to the captain, saying they’ve done this type of dive before.

Despite swimming behind the steel beams, the cage breaks and sinks to the floor, 47 meters below the surface. When Kate tries to swim to the surface, a group of killer sharks surround her, forcing her back inside the cage. With limited communication with the boat and depleting oxygen in their tanks, Kate and Lisa must figure out how to distract the sharks long enough to swim to the surface. Good luck with that.

Stream 47 Meters Down for free on Tubi.

The Shallows (2016)

Jaume Collet-Serra used to be a B-movie god. Before teaming with Dwayne Johnson on big-budget blockbusters, Collet-Serra was churning out solid action thrillers left and right, from Unknown and Non-Stop to Run All Night and The Commuter. Sandwiched between Run All Night and The Commuter was The Shallows, a vastly underrated survival thriller that pits a woman against a shark. Still grieving the loss of her mother to cancer, medical student Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) travels to an isolated beach for rest, relaxation, and waves.

After a long day of surfing, Nancy hits one final wave. But before she can go home, a shark attacks Nancy, knocking her off the board and biting her leg. Badly injured, Nancy swims to an isolated rock slightly above the water. Time is running out for Nancy because she will be a sitting duck once the water submerges the entire rock. The Shallows is 86 minutes of pure terror, as well as a showcase for Lively, who proves she has the chops to be an action heroine.

Stream The Shallows for free on Tubi.

Old (2021)

Old does not feature a great white shark. However, you still may die on the beach. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Old follows Guy (Gael García Bernal) and Prisca Cappa (Vicky Krieps), a married couple on the brink of divorce who bring their two young children, Maddox and Trent, to a tropical resort for their last family vacation.

The next day, the Cappas join three other parties on a secluded beach for a day of relaxation. The group quickly learns that this is no ordinary beach. The beach rapidly ages people, approximately one year every 30 minutes. If the group tries to escape, they will wake up in the same spot as before. Old is midlevel Shyamalan, with a solid twist that reveals the secret behind the beach. Overall, it’s a good thriller to stream, especially for free.

Stream Old for free on Amazon Freevee.