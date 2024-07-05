 Skip to main content
3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (July 5-7)

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in Fast Five.
Universal Pictures

Happy July 4th weekend to all! Hopefully, you get some sun over the next couple of days. If you’re looking for ways to escape the heat, Despicable Me 4 is now in theaters. Families love Minions, so expect the latest Despicable Me movie to be a huge hit. For horror fans, Ti West’s MaXXXine makes its long-awaited debut.

Don’t feel like going to the theater and spending money? No problem. FAST services — free ad-supported television — offer a bounty of movies and TV shows ready to stream at the click of a button. Our picks for free movies this weekend include a family basketball comedy, an inspiring war drama, and a spectacular heist adventure.

Like Mike (2002)

A kid sits next to two basketball players on the bench.
20th Century Fox

Move over, Michael Jordan. The next great basketball player is 14-year-old Calvin Cambridge (Lil’ Bow Wow), an orphan who loves hoops more than life itself. Calvin gets the gift of a lifetime when he finds sneakers worn by Jordan in a donation box. However, the orphanage’s bully (Civil War‘s Jesse Plemons) steals Calvin’s shoes and throws them over a telephone wire. When Calvin goes to retrieve the shoes, he’s struck by lightning.

The next day, the shoes give Calvin special powers on the basketball court, allowing him to play like Jordan. Despite his size and age, the Los Angeles Knights sign Calvin to a contract. Calvin quickly turns the franchise around and becomes an NBA superstar. As the season progresses, Calvin must decide whether to stay in the NBA or return to being a kid. That is, if his shoes keep working.

Stream Like Mike for free on Tubi.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Tom Hanks (center right) and the ensemble of Saving Private Ryan.
DreamWorks

The 4th of July may have passed, but the time to remember our veterans never does. One way to do so is by watching one of the most harrowing and inspirational war movies ever made: Saving Private Ryan. Steven Spielberg’s epic war drama opens with the U.S. Army storming the beaches of Normandy during WWII. For the next 20 minutes, be prepared to witness one of the greatest and most grueling scenes ever filmed.

After the dust settles, the story follows Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and a small group of soldiers who set out to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). Ryan’s three brothers have been killed in combat and Private Ryan is being sent home to spare his mother the loss of all four sons. Finding Ryan will be no easy task, with the Germans lurking at every corner. Yet, Captain Miller and his brave men take on this mission so that one day they may all earn the right to go home.

Stream Saving Private Ryan for free on Pluto TV.

Fast Five (2011)

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in Fast Five.
Universal Pictures

The Fast & Furious franchise reached new heights with Fast Five. The previous four entries revolved around street racing with low stakes. Racing for pink slips and winning drag races was all that mattered. Fast Five went in an entirely different direction with elaborate chase sequences, action-heavy set pieces, and bigger stakes. The new formula worked, as Fast Five became the best entry in the franchise.

After escaping jail, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is a fugitive on the run with his best friend, Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and his little sister, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster). The trio escapes to Rio de Janeiro, where they link up with a familiar friend. However, the DSS is not far behind as they send their best agent, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), to capture Dom. When a corrupt drug lord leaves them for dead, Dom and Brian call in reinforcements to exact their revenge with one final job that involves stealing $100 million from a secure vault.

Stream Fast Five for free on Tubi.

