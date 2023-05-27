 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

7 great movies to watch in the summer

Joe Allen
By

Now that the hazy, lazy days of summer are upon us, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside and do whatever it is you might want to do there. The natural world is full of wonders that are well worth exploring. When you’ve had your fill of all that, though, you might be looking for a few summer movies that extend the vibe of summer, but come with the comforts of air conditioning.

These movies are sure to fit the bill, and they range from laugh-out-loud comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, which hopefully means there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Recommended Videos
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing
100m
Genre Drama, Music, Romance
Stars Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Jerry Orbach
Directed by Emile Ardolino
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

Telling the story of a summer of forbidden love between the daughter of a wealthy New York City family and a down-on-his-luck dance instructor, Dirty Dancing is one of the sexier blockbusters ever made to include very little actual sex.

The movie works because of the scintillating chemistry between Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, and because it knows to lean into to sexual chemistry of its stars. The final lift is iconic for a reason, but the dancing is excellent throughout, making it one of the best movies on an admittedly short list of great dance movies as well.

Dirty Dancing (1987 Movie) Official 35th Anniversary Trailer - Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey
Jaws (1975)
Jaws
124m
Genre Horror, Thriller, Adventure
Stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss
Directed by Steven Spielberg
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

If you’re headed to the beach this summer, Jaws may not be the ideal thing to watch before you leave. Almost 50 years after the movie first hit theaters, though, Jaws remains one of Steven Spielberg’s most definitively great films. It tells the story of a small Massachusetts town being terrorized by the presence of an especially persistent and sinister shark.

The movie is still just as frightening as the moment it first hit theaters, and it features a trio of legendary central performances. Spielberg’s camera is the ultimate star, though, and Jaws is the reason we all know his name today.

Jaws | Trailer | Own it on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Midsommar (2019)
Midsommar
147m
Genre Horror, Drama, Mystery
Stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper
Directed by Ari Aster
watch on Paramount+
watch on Paramount+

A great movie about the tyranny of daylight, Midsommar focuses on a traumatized young woman who travels with her boyfriend and his friends to a town in Sweden where the sun never sets.

The events that unfold once she arrives are harrowing and gruesome, but part of the movie’s inherent charm is that they take place against the backdrop of Sweden’s beautiful vistas. One of studio A24’s best horror movies, Midsommar takes the beauty of the natural world and twists and perverts it, all the way up until its final revelatory moments. It also firmly cemented Florence Pugh as a generational talent.

MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Wet Hot American Summer
97m
Genre Comedy
Stars Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Showalter
Directed by David Wain
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Set at a summer camp that would probably be fairly unpleasant to actually attend, Wet Hot American Summer is really just a series of extended, interrelated sketches, and each of those sketches is painfully brilliant.

Featuring an all-star roster of comedic talents in the earliest stages of their careers, including Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Paul Rudd, Wet Hot American Summer is hilarious in a way that most modern comedies never dare to be anymore. Is it stupid? Yes. But if you want a movie that will make you laugh until you cry, you need look no further.

Wet Hot American Summer Trailer
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Do the Right Thing
120m
Genre Drama
Stars Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee
Directed by Spike Lee
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

It’s impossible to feel the temperature of a movie, but Do the Right Thing gets you pretty close. Set over the course of a single exceptionally hot day in a neighborhood in Brooklyn, Do the Right Thing remains a deeply relevant commentary on the state of race in America.

The film follows the inhabitants of the block as tensions continue to rise between the primarily Black residents and the Italian owners of a pizza parlor on the corner. When things eventually erupt into violence, the results feel both tragic and utterly predictable, which is of course the whole point.

Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD
Girls Trip (2017)
Girls Trip
122m
Genre Comedy
Stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith
Directed by Malcolm D. Lee
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

The movie responsible for giving us the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip is one of the great comedies of the 21st century. The film follows a group of old college friends who reunite in New Orleans because one of them is receiving an award.

Over the course of the weekend, things get both hilarious and weird. Haddish is definitely a standout, but Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall, and Queen Latifah all turn in fine work as well, making this one of several movies on this list that we definitely need a sequel to.

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)
Everybody Wants Some!!
116m
Genre Comedy
Stars Blake Jenner, Zoey Deutch, Ryan Guzman
Directed by Richard Linklater
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Following a college freshman who has joined his college baseball team on the last day of summer before school officially starts, Everybody Wants Some!! is a hangout movie in the truest sense of the word.

The film has a wonderful ensemble of young male actors that includes Glen Powell from Top Gun: Maverick and Zoey Deutch, and they play off of each other in magnificent ways. What truly makes the movie work, though, is the way that the movie captures the possibility of a day defined by a total lack of obligations. It’s a feeling you want to hold onto from the second the movie starts until long after it’s over. Everybody Wants Some!!! is the kind of movie you never want to leave.

Everybody Wants Some (2016) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
7 TV shows you need to watch in April 2023
Barry eats a donut in HBO's Barry season 4.

April promises to be an exciting month for streaming TV. Popular shows are returning this month for second seasons, including Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! and The Afterparty, which return on April 7 and 28, respectively. Then there’s HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, which is back for season 2 on April 23. But there are exciting new shows premiering this month as well that are worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Video, for example, has an interesting gender-reversed version of David Cronenberg’s 1988 movie Dead Ringers, starring Rachel Weisz in the role previously portrayed by Jeremy Irons. Hulu, meanwhile, will see the premiere of Saint X starring Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) on April 26 and the following day, HBO Max will premiere Love & Death starring Elizabeth Olsen as accused murdered Candy Montgomery. There’s a lot to watch this month and we’ve highlighted seven of the most intriguing options.
Tiny Beautiful Things (April 7)

Read more
7 movies in March 2023 you need to watch now
Three people sit on horses and stare in a scene from Dungeons & Dragons.

So far, 2023 has been excellent for movie fans. M3GAN was a crowd-pleasing horror comedy, while Infinity Pool was a rare hybrid of cerebral sci-fi and existential horror. While the latest MCU and DCEU movies were duds, overall, it's been a great start for the movie industry.

March will continue that winning streak with an exciting assortment of action movies, thrillers, and a movie that pits Chris Pine against a horde of ogres and, well, dragons. All that, plus a dramatic envisioning of the creation of Tetris promises to make for the best moviegoing month yet in 2023.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (now playing)
Operation Fortune (2023 Movie) Official Trailer – Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant

Read more
5 Oscar-winning sci-fi movies you should watch
Interview: Director Alex Garland on Ex Machina

Everyone knows the Academy Awards have a bias against certain genres. Biopics, dramas, and epics are like catnip to voters, and the more tears a voter sheds, the more likely it is that they will vote for it. As a result, genres like horror and sci-fi rarely get recognized by the organization outside of technical categories like Visual Effects or Sound.

With Everything Everywhere All at Once poised to be the first science fiction film to win Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars, it's time to look back at the few sci-fi films besides 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Wars that managed to break through and win the coveted Academy Award in one or multiple categories. From a far-out adventure into the human body to a modern parable about the dangers of artificial intelligence, these films won Oscars for a reason and should be watched by an appreciative audience.

Read more