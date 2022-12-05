Everyone loves a little palace intrigue. In particular, the English royal family has been a constant source of fascination for centuries. From Henry VIII’s doomed wives to Princess Margaret and her many scandalous affairs, the public, both in the U.K. and the rest of the world, has been eager to find out everything there is to know about the monarchy’s dysfunctional family.

Most popular and intriguing of all was the late Princess Diana and her two children, Prince William and Prince Harry. It was the latter’s marriage to American film actress Meghan Markle that seemed to signal a new, brighter, and more diverse era for the British royals. But it was not meant to be, and after an acrimonious split from their royal relatives, the disenfranchised couple is ready to tell their story. The documentary series Harry & Meghan promises to reveal many secrets from England’s most private institution, but when does it air and where is it being streamed?

Where can you watch Harry & Meghan?

To hear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s side of their story, including how Harry and William’s relationship deteriorated and just how isolated Meghan felt in her time at Buckingham Palace, you’ll have to go to Netflix, which is where the six-episode documentary series will stream in an exclusive run.

Netflix is still considered to be one of the pioneers of the streaming world. The subscription service provides thousands of hours of content in the form of movies and television. Netflix’s original programming boasts some of the most popular television shows in the world, including Wednesday, The Crown, and The Watcher. In recent years, Netflix’s lineup of original films has included prestige dramas like The Power of the Dog and The Irishman, blockbusters such as The Gray Man and Red Notice, and romantic films like Purple Hearts and The Kissing Booth.

When will it be available for subscribers?

Harry & Meghan will be split into two volumes and have two different release dates. The first volume, which consists of the first three episodes, will start streaming on December 8. Volume 2, which consists of the remaining three episodes, will release a week later on December 15.

How much does it cost?

Netflix has four subscription plans. There is the basic plan, which costs $10 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. The standard plan costs $15.50 per month and supports two devices at a time. The premium plan is $20 and can be watched on four supported devices at a time. All three of these plans are ad-free.

The fourth plan is the basic plan with ads. Starting in November 2022, this brand-new ad plan costs $7 per month. Users can access Netflix on this plan via one supported device at a time. Ads will be shown before and during most shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows are unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included.

Is it worth it?

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer | Netflix

It depends on what your interests are and what you want to learn from the documentary series. Directed by noted documentarian Liz Garbus (she was nominated for Oscars for her work on The Farm: Angola, USA and What Happened, Miss Simone?), the series doesn’t appear to be the type of tawdry exposé that typically accompanies media about the British royal family. The docuseries is also overseen by Harry and Meghan themselves, so there seems to a patina of respectability behind the project.

Still, there’s no mistaking the bombshell nature of such a project. The couple’s interview with Orpah Winfrey in 2021 teased at some of allegations and secrets the couple promise to unveil, and the reaction to it will be a guaranteed circus that may cast a pall over the whole thing. It doesn’t help that, with Queen Elizabeth II”s recent passing and the ascension of Harry’s father, King Charles III, to the throne, popular support for the British monarchy is at an all-time high. There will definitely be some backlash to this series, but there is little doubt that many people will be sure to talk about it in the weeks to come.

Harry & Meghan Volume 1 will stream on Netflix on December 8 and Volume 2 on December 15.

